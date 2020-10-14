LeBron James celebrates NBA title with Maybach G650 Landaulet – Sport

LeBron James wasted no time getting himself a special gift for the NBA championship title that the Los Angeles Lakers won last Sunday.

Eccentric like few, the basketball player bought a special edition of the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet.

The new “toy” was introduced two days ago on Instagram by Tony Bet, who is responsible for Driving Emotions Motorcar, a dealer based in Cidade dos Anjos.

Only 99 units of this G-Class were produced, which also makes it one of the most exclusive SUVs today.

With a length of 5,340 mm, a width of 2,200 mm and a height of 2,200 mm, the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet does not go unnoticed wherever it goes.

In truth, let’s confess that it would be difficult for LeBron James to have a smaller SUV compared to its 6 feet tall!

Under the hood is a 6.0-liter V12 twin-turbo block with 630 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque.

And while the G650 Landaulet is one of the most luxurious SUVs ever made, it can also offer the same performance as a traditional Mercedes G-Class, especially when taken off the road.

Knowing that it remains the amount that LeBron James paid for his entertainment, it cost around 530,000 euros when it launched in 2017.

Due to its exclusivity, the latest example of this collection of 99 units reached the last sales of 1.2 million euros.