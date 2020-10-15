LED Chip Market To Witness excellent growth scenario during Forecast Period 2021 – 2025

Global LED Chip Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Nichia (Japan), Philips Lumileds (Netherlands), Cree (United States), Toyoda Gosei (Japan), OSRAM (Germany), Epistar (Taiwan), Tyntek (Taiwan), Genesis Photonics (Taiwan), Lextar (Taiwan), OPTO-TECH (Germany), Seoul Semiconductor (South Korea), Samsung (South Korea), LG Innotek (South Korea), PerkinElmer (United States), SemiLEDs (Taiwan), Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd (South Korea), Showa Denko (Japan) and Hitachi Cable (Japan)

Definition

An LED chip is a main component of LED light where one side (negative side) of the chip is connected to a stent while the other side (positive side) is connected to the positive terminal of the power. P-type and N-type semiconductors are the two parts of the LED chips. PN junction determines the wavelength of the light. Growing need for energy efficient lighting solution coupled with favourable government initiatives is driving the very market. Also, emergence of new technologies in LED and growing need for long term robust lighting solution will provide lot of opportunity for LED manufacturers.

The Global LED Chip is segmented by following Product Types:

by Type (Lateral Chip, Vertical Chip, Flip Chip), Application (Automotive, Backlighting, Display Screen, Signage, Others), Product Color Type (Blue LED Chips, Red LED Chips, Green LED Chips, Infrared LED Chips, Yellow LED Chips, White LED Chips), Usage Type (High-power LED Chip, Low-power LED Chip), Chip Size (8 mil, 9 mil, 12 mil, 14 mil, Others)

Market Drivers

Growing Use of LED Chips in Backlighting Application

Ability to Provide Benefits Such as Reliability and Power Efficiency

Market Trend

Development of Cost-effective Quantum Dot LED Lighting

Introduction of Special Materials Such as LED Filaments GaN-on-GaN Led or GaN IC by Manufacturers

Restraints

Advent of Organic Light-emitting Diode (OLED)

Short Illumination Range of LED Lights

Opportunities

Government Favorable Initiatives to Promote Energy Efficient Lighting Solutions

Rise in Sales of Automobile Vehicles in Emerging Countries

Optimization of Existing Materials with New ones and Release of Mid-power LEDs or CPS (Chip Scale Package) LEDs

The LED Chip market study is being classified by Type, Applicationsand major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

