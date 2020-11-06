LED Lamp Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook by 2020-2024

LED lamp market has witnessed a series of M&As and strategic collaborations as a part of its growth approach. Product diversification and differentiation have been the prime goals of the organizations behind these strategic moves. The companies are implementing vertical integration tactics across their value chain model. The aforementioned statement is justified by the acquisition of Lightech, a technology leader in LED drivers by GE Lighting, in 2011. Another such move was witnessed in November 2012, when GE, the global lighting magnate acquired Albeo Technologies. This acquisition was a win-win situation for both the firms, where on one hand Albeo Technologies gained access to GE’s huge customer base and on the other hand, Albeo’s LED fixtures was added to GE’s list of lighting products.

LED Lamp Market scale has witnessed a swift upsurge with the commendable product penetration across the industrial and residential sectors. The LED lamp industry growth is not only attributed to the huge profit residing in its wide spectrum of applications but is also equally driven by the buzzing trend of energy conservation worldwide. Considering the demand curve of LED lamps over the recent years, these products have become a commodity of choice in response to the escalating demand for sustainable lighting solutions and optimal energy usage.

The lighting companies worldwide are proactively investing in these products making it a significant part of their business portfolios. These investments where on one hand are benefiting the firms financially, on the other hand, are also addressing the corporate responsibility of the organizations. The recent noteworthy initiative in this regard is by Phillips Lighting where the company has developed LED lamps in a research partnership with Dubai Municipality. The company aims to supply 2 million ‘Dubai Lamps’ across the city in 2017, covering the residential and commercial sectors. This number is estimated to reach 10 million lamps by 2021, which signifies the huge expansion of LED lamp market across the country. Philips claims these lamps to reduce the electricity consumption by 90%. The innovation of ‘Dubai Lamps’ is certainly a groundbreaking move in the LED lamp industry. Other companies exploiting the opportunities in the LED lamp market include GE, Cree, Samsung, Osram, etc.

The favorable government regulations have also played a crucial role in the global commercialization of LED lamp market. The stringent norms by the government bodies banning the usage of inefficient lighting systems are providing a major push to the adoption of LED lamps. Both the residential and the commercial sectors are increasingly deploying these lighting solutions as a move toward sustainability. In addition to addressing the optimal energy usage demand, these lamps are also highly durable and cost-effective which is further fueling its demand worldwide. Reportedly, these light lamps have a life span of 30,000 to 40,000 hours and can last up to four times longer than fluorescent lamps.

The emerging economies such as India and China are becoming popular platforms for the LED lamp market expansion. The rapid economic development, urban projects, and favorable government policies are the factors influencing the investments of the industry players in these regions. For instance, the Government of India, under the UJALA scheme, provides these lamps at lower prices, making it quite a viable option for the lower-income groups as well. Lighting Africa Program by the World Bank which enables sustainable lighting solutions access to 250 million people across sub-Saharan Africa, also provided a phenomenal impetus to LED lamp industry.

The growing trend of automation and the ‘smart city’ and ‘smart home’ initiatives have further added to the growth of LED lamp industry. In this regard, the developed economies have contributed toward a major chunk of the overall market revenue. U.S. and Canada have been lucrative avenues for the LED lamp market growth over the recent years and are anticipated to display an upward path in the coming years as well. U.S. LED lamp market is also projected to gain a significant traction via the horticulture lighting recognized as one of the major niche applications in this region. Marijuana trade, which is proliferating on account of its medicinal value, is being addressed as a significant investment spot for the LED lamp industry participants.

Europe is also one of the prominent regions partaking in the LED lamp industry share. The energy standards set by the European Commission has propelled the adoption of LED lamps across residential, industrial, and public areas. As per the estimates, Europe accounted for 25% of the overall LED lamp market size in 2016 and is forecast to witness phenomenal gains over the years ahead. Apart from the favorable government norms, the technological advancements in this region such as Smart Homes and Smart City initiatives are also driving the Europe LED lamp industry size.

With sustainability becoming the major focus area for both the consumers and the businesses, the LED lamp market is certain to exhibit lucrative growth roadmap over the years ahead. The industry is highly competitive and demands an appropriate alignment of the various business parameters such as cost, brand value, and product diversification to sustain the fierce competition.

