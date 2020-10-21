Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market Outlook By Revenue & Regional Analysis Forecast To 2026

The left atrial appendage closure devices market, owing to increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and ongoing technological advancements is projected to register a period of remunerative growth over the coming years. The left atrial appendage is a small sac in the shape of an ear inside the muscle wall of the left atrium in the heart. In the case of normal hearts, the heart typically contracts with the heartbeats, and the blood in the left atrium and left atrial appendage is squeezed into the left ventricle out of the left atrium.

High geriatric population across the globe, prone to chronic diseases is another major factor supporting the demand for the product over time. According to reports, cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. affects more than 40 million people aged 60 and above. The introduction of technologically advanced solutions to treat atrial fibrillation has boosted left atrial appendage closure devices market outlook over time.

The surgical procedure segment is likely to grow at a rate of around 27% by the end of the estimated timeframe. Surgical treatment of the LAA (left atrial appendage) has increased since the last few years. The most crucial complication of AF (atrial fibrillation) is a cerebral cardioembolic stroke. In fact, the left atrial appendage is the anatomical source of the embolism, in several patients with AF. Various surgical techniques for occluding the left atrial appendage utilizing several devices have been developed with different chances of success. These factors would fuel the segment share over the coming years.

The epicardial devices segment is estimated to grow by approximately 26.4% over the forecast timeframe. Devices specifically designed for excluding the left atrial appendage are applied from the exterior using epicardial devices. These devices are easy to use and enables adjusting of position of the clip after being deployed, making it much more convenient for the patient.

In 2019, the left atrial appendage closure devices market in Latin America was valued approximately $9.1 million and is likely to grow at around 24% over the forthcoming time period. The rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation across the region would fuel the demand for LAA closure devices in the region. The increasing number of AF across the region is due to poor control of main risk factors like hypertension and an ageing population. These factors will create favorable growth avenues for the LAA closure devices industry in the region.

Japan has accounted for a significant share in the Asia Pacific left atrial appendage closure devices market due to the high geriatric population in the region as well as, high prevalence of atrial fibrillation. According to reports, in Japan, the overall prevalence of atrial fibrillation in people aged 80 and above is nearly 2-3%. An increase in the number of people being admitted to hospitals with atrial fibrillation as a major reason has intensified the adoption of the devices in the country.

Left atrial appendage closure device manufacturers are constantly aiming at improving their product portfolio to meet the expanding demands as well as expand their customer base. Key market players include AtriCure Inc., Lifetech Scientific, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Johnson and Johnson, among several others.

