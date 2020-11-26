Leipzig Gewandhaus: «Concert bus» in Advent

Leipzig (dpa) – Leipzig’s Gewandhaus sends a “concert bus” on tour in Advent to make concert experiences possible despite the closing of the Corona. It’s hard to imagine the advent and Christmas period without public concerts, the Gewandhaus announced Thursday. This is why a double-decker bus, which is otherwise used for city tours, should become a ‘concert bus’ the following Saturday. World famous orchestra musicians will play on the open top deck. The bus will stop at various locations in Leipzig and the surrounding area. Public places, social and welfare structures must be approached.