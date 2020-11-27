Leonard Lansink: Floating distance bars on set

The corona pandemic not only limits everyday life in general, it also makes it more difficult to work on the film set. Because not even the actors are allowed to get too close.

Münster (dpa) – In order to be able to shoot films as safely as possible even during the crown pandemic, special measures have been taken on the set of the ZDF detective series “Wilsberg”.

«You know those swimming bars that are used in water gymnastics? We have shortened these rods to 1.50 meters, now they are used as spacers during filming, ”lead actor Leonard Lansink told the“ Westfälische Nachrichten ”(Saturday). “Fortunately, the cameras were able to capture the scenes in such a way that it looked like we were closer to each other.”

And the daily routine of filming has changed in other ways too: “In the episodes we shot since the beginning of the pandemic, there are no more extras.” Much is missing and this is sad. However, the team made the most of it and were grateful to be able to stand in front of the camera during this time.

The next episode of «Wilsberg» «Alles Läge» will be broadcast on ZDF on Saturday at 20:15.