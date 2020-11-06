“Lethality has increased over the past few days and is quite worrying,” admits Marta Temido – Executive Digest

Health Minister Marta Temido admitted this Friday, referring to the evolution of deaths in Portugal, that “we actually have this fatality of the disease, which has increased in recent days and which is quite worrying”.

The Minister spoke to journalists after visiting Penafiel Hospital, where she met with the Board of Directors and some middle managers to assess the situation at the Tâmega e Sousa Hospital Center, which was exceeding capacity to accommodate patients with Covid-19.

Analyzing the past 24 hours of today’s findings in the Directorate-General for Health’s Epidemiological Bulletin, the minister said that “the incidence of new cases is mainly in the northern health region”, followed by Lisbon and the Tagus Valley. .