Lewis Hamilton wins GP Emilia Romagna and is 19 points from his seventh Formula 1 title – Modalities

Briton Lewis Hamilton was 19 points away from the seventh Formula 1 world title on Sunday after winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola (Italy), securing the seventh consecutive constructors’ title for Mercedes.

Hamilton completed the 63 laps of Enzo and Dino Ferrari’s race track in 1: 28.32.430 hours and left Finnish team-mate Valtteri Bottas second with 5.773 seconds. The Australian Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) was third, 14,320 seconds ahead of the winner.

The “double” brought the German brand the seventh title in a row, one more than Ferrari in the early 2000s with the German Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton could hit another German record within two weeks if he lands in one of the top two places at the Turkish Grand Prix.

Today’s triumph seemed unlikely when Hamilton was overtaken by Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) on the first lap at the Tamburello chicane, at the point where Brazilian Ayrton Senna suffered the accident that caused his death in 1994.

When Bottas escaped the lead and Verstappen finished second in the first third of the race, it looked like the Briton’s winning record would be broken.

But the pit stop strategy favored Hamilton. Verstappen was the first to stop and switch from soft to hard tires. Bottas stopped on lap 20 and kept the lead, while the world champion stayed on the track until lap 30 and used the free path to regain ground with fast laps.

Hamilton’s champion star shone when, on lap 30, the collapse of Frenchman Esteban Ocon’s Renault led the race to determine the virtual safety car.

This allowed Hamilton to pit to change tires without wasting a lot of time competing. The box was at the top and four seconds ahead of them.

Bottas struggled with problems in the flat floor of his car and even lost second position to Verstappen after two breaks through the gravel.

However, the Dutchman would be out on lap 51 due to a slip caused by a puncture on the right rear tire.

In the end, the title champion said “there are no guarantees” that he will continue in Formula 1 next year, at a time when he is negotiating an extension of his contract with Mercedes.

“I would love to be here next year but there is no guarantee that this will happen,” said the Briton, who also confessed that there are “many things” that seduce him in life outside of racing. “Only time will tell”. What will your future be

At the moment he got 282 points, 85 more than Bottas, who is second.

In Turkey, it is enough for Hamilton to land in one of the top two positions to match Schumacher no matter what the Finn does.

Among the constructors, Mercedes secured their seventh title in a row with 479 points (253 more than Red Bull).

With this seventh title, the German brand built on Lotus (won in 1963, 1965, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1973 and 1978). McLaren (8) and Williams (9) are ahead of Ferrari with 16 titles.