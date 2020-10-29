Limited edition between parishes between Friday and Tuesday – Society

The free movement of people outside the community of residence is limited in Portugal as part of the measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic from Friday 00:00 a.m. to Tuesday 06:00 a.m.

The measure passed by the government will take effect over a period that includes All Saints’ Day on Sunday November 1st and All Souls Day the following day, when many Portuguese go to cemeteries.

The restrictions come at a time when the number of cases of infection with the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19 disease has increased in Portugal.

According to the epidemiological bulletin published today, Portugal recorded 4,224 new infections, a new record and 33 more deaths in 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,428 people have died in 132,616 cases of infection in Portugal.

The resolution of the Council of Ministers, which stipulates that citizens are not allowed to move outside the county with their usual place of residence, contains several exceptions, e.g. B. Travel for professional reasons.

To this end, people must be accompanied by a statement justifying the employer or making a statement in honor if the movement takes place between municipalities adjacent to their usual place of residence or located in the same metropolitan area.

Excluded from these conditions are members of the health professions, teachers and non-teachers in schools, disaster control officers and members of the security forces, security services and armed forces.

This exception rule also applies to holders of political offices, judges and directors of the social partners and political parties represented in the Assembly of the Republic, as well as to accredited ministers of culture.

Movement restrictions do not apply equally to travel by minors and accompanying persons to school facilities, day care centers and leisure activities, as well as to travel by students.

They also do not apply to travel by users and their companions to centers of professional activity and day-care centers, nor to the frequency of training courses and the conduct of tests and examinations and inspections.

The restriction does not yet apply to trips to participate in procedural acts in courts or in acts that fall within the competence of notaries, lawyers, attorneys, restorers and registrars, as well as for assistance in public services, provided that they are presented with proof of the respective appointment . .

Departure from continental territory and the transfer of non-resident citizens to places with proven permanence are permitted.

With the exception of the cinema, travel to live shows such as theater or concerts is permitted.

To ensure compliance with measures, the Public Security Police (PSP) and Republican National Guard (GNR) will be conducting patrol, awareness and inspection operations across the country starting Friday.

According to the two security guards, the operations have an essentially awareness and educational aspect, but the PSP and GNR elements will not hesitate to “enforce the law” if necessary and some situations may constitute crimes such as false testimony or disrespect for the person Police.

PSP and GNR also said they will know of other rules to help contain the Covid-19 pandemic, such as wearing a mask on the street and on public transport, drinking alcohol on public streets, and gathering people who are limited to five people as well as the opening times and capacities of commercial and catering companies.

Continental Portugal is in a disaster situation and the government will meet in an extraordinary council of ministers on Saturday to analyze new restrictive measures due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

In Madeira, the disaster situation was extended to November 30th, while in the Azores this stage is valid until at least November 6th on the five islands with external flights (Santa Maria, São Miguel, Terceira, Pico and Faial). The remaining four islands (Flores, Corvo, Graciosa and São Jorge) remain on alert.