Lindner presents the book Merz

Berlin (dpa) – FDP leader Christian Lindner today presents the book “New Time. New responsibility ”by Friedrich Merz. In five chapters, the former leader of the parliamentary group of the Union and candidate for the presidency of the CDU addresses the options for political and economic action in the corona pandemic, the ecological renewal of the social market economy, reforms in numerous political fields as well as the theme of Europe and world politics. A chapter is also dedicated to the CDU.

In its breadth of topics, the book can be understood as a sort of Merz program for the presidency of the party and, above all, for the chancellor for whom he is fighting. It is unusual for Lindner of all people to be presenting the work. In the Union there is the thesis that a Merz candidacy could attract numerous economically liberal supporters of the FDP to the Union and thus harm the liberals.

In the afternoon, Merz and his fiercest contender for the party presidency, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, will attend a virtual congress of the CDU and the CSU association for local politics. The KPV represents the interests of honorary mandates in the Union. The motto of the congress is “Shaping Structural Change”. A speech by party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is also planned.

In the evening, Laschet, Merz and external expert and third candidate for the chair, Norbert Röttgen, will meet in a digital round of presentations from the CDU of Saxony. The three are expected to answer questions from the party base and viewers in a television studio in Chemnitz. The discussion will be broadcast live on the Internet and on Sachsenfernsehen. In the eastern federal states, Merz is considered the grassroots favorite for the party presidency.