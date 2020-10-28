World

Lisbon cemeteries are open in the Days of the Believers of the Dead and Todos-os-Santos. However, there are rules to follow – Executive Digest

Photo of il ilOctober 28, 2020

For the next 31 days of this month, November 1st and 2nd, the Lisbon cemeteries will be open during normal hours, according to a decision by the Lisbon City Council announced this Tuesday.

Given the current Covid-19 pandemic context, and taking into account the measures enacted by the government on the matter, the municipality has established a number of procedures and measures that should be followed during this period when citizens normally go to city cemeteries for tribute to pay deceased family members, namely:

1 – There will be an access control. Entry and exit circuits are created using fields, signage, and information provided by on-site security personnel. According to Council of Ministers Resolution No. 88-A / 2020, groups of more than 5 people are only allowed if they come from the same household.

2 – The use of a mask is mandatory in the cemetery.

3 – The various masses that are nowadays usually celebrated in the chapels of the cemeteries are not held. The chapels remain closed.

4 – Participation in the administrative services of the Lisbon cemeteries on October 31, November 1 and November 11. Is carried out exclusively by agreement with the possibility that the various information can be provided by telephone or e-mail.

5 – The waiting rooms are closed.

6 – In the case of the Alto de S. João cemetery, due to their size, the CML will keep the existing minibuses in operation and limit their capacity to 8 passengers as before.

7 – The city police will increase the number of troops that normally stand at the door of the cemeteries these days.

