Lisbon cemeteries are open in the Days of the Believers of the Dead and Todos-os-Santos. However, there are rules to follow – Executive Digest

For the next 31 days of this month, November 1st and 2nd, the Lisbon cemeteries will be open during normal hours, according to a decision by the Lisbon City Council announced this Tuesday.

Given the current Covid-19 pandemic context, and taking into account the measures enacted by the government on the matter, the municipality has established a number of procedures and measures that should be followed during this period when citizens normally go to city cemeteries for tribute to pay deceased family members, namely:

1 – There will be an access control. Entry and exit circuits are created using fields, signage, and information provided by on-site security personnel. According to Council of Ministers Resolution No. 88-A / 2020, groups of more than 5 people are only allowed if they come from the same household.

2 – The use of a mask is mandatory in the cemetery.

3 – The various masses that are nowadays usually celebrated in the chapels of the cemeteries are not held. The chapels remain closed.

4 – Participation in the administrative services of the Lisbon cemeteries on October 31, November 1 and November 11. Is carried out exclusively by agreement with the possibility that the various information can be provided by telephone or e-mail.

5 – The waiting rooms are closed.

6 – In the case of the Alto de S. João cemetery, due to their size, the CML will keep the existing minibuses in operation and limit their capacity to 8 passengers as before.

7 – The city police will increase the number of troops that normally stand at the door of the cemeteries these days.