Lisbon City Council to provide masks to people with socio-economic needs, homelessness and the elderly – society

The Câmara de Lisboa will provide masks for people with socio-economic needs, homelessness and isolated elderly people, which can be picked up free of charge at the municipal council facilities or provided by the city police.

Following a proposal by the CDS-PP, which was approved today in a private session of the City Council with the positive votes of PS, PSD, CDS-PP and BE and the abstentions of the PCP, it should be drawn up in collaboration with the Boards de Freguesia, a place in the facilities of each of them where “free masks can be raised by people with socio-economic needs”.

In addition to this measure, masks should be made available to the Lisbon City Police for delivery to those who are unmasked on public roads and in need of it, namely people who are homeless and elderly.

The proposal recalls that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to the mandatory use of masks in enclosed spaces such as commercial establishments, the use of masks in public spaces has also been mandatory since Wednesday.

According to data published in May by the National School of Public Health and cited in the proposal, one in two people with a monthly income of less than 650 euros has difficulty buying masks because of the price.

“In addition, it is important to give free access to masks to those who are unable to buy them in pharmacies and supermarkets due to insufficient income (although in many cases the unit price of masks is reduced, it is very rare that they are sold separately).) as well as those who live in situations of homelessness or isolation “, the text reads as well.

