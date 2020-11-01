Lisbon like Casablanca, Porto like Caracas. This is how the climate will be in 30 years – Executive Digest

The effects of climate change are already being felt in several regions of the world, and warnings continue to come from everywhere. A report by the scientific newspaper “Plos One”, which analyzes the 520 largest cities in the world, says that around 80% of metropolises will be confronted with climate catastrophes in the short and medium term.

Temperatures in Lisbon and Funchal can be similar to those in Casablanca, while according to a scientific study, Porto could have a climate similar to Caracas in 30 years. Temperatures in Ponta Delgada can also occur like today in Quito.

Madrid can also have temperatures similar to Marrakech, while Stockholm may have a similar climate to Budapest. In the Russian capital, on the other hand, temperatures in the Bulgarian capital can rise in 30 years.

On average, temperatures of 3.5 degrees in summer and 4.7 degrees in winter are expected in European cities. It is also estimated that several metropolitan areas will also be affected by periods of drought in 2050. Cities currently located in temperate and cold areas in the northern hemisphere will have climates similar to cities near Ecuador, according to the study. .

In an interview with “The Guardian”, the researchers warn that “around a fifth of the world’s cities will have consequences for unprecedented climate change”. This will be the case in Singapore, Jakarta or Kuala Lumpur.

Tom Crowther, founder of the Crowther Lab, who led this research, is indispensable: “These are environmental conditions that we have not experienced anywhere in the world. This means that there will be new political challenges, new infrastructure challenges that we have never seen before. We are not prepared for that. The response to climate change must begin in order to minimize its effects ».