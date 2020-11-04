LIVE: Follow the election count

The US presidential count turned out to be stricter than the polls assumed. On Wednesday (4) at 6 a.m., both Joe Biden and Donald Trump still have a real chance of getting the 270 required votes and winning the election.

In both cases it will be tight. In theory, however, the Democrat has more options than the Republican to get the required number of votes. Trump said at Madurgada on Wednesday that he would go to the Supreme Court to suspend the vote count, which should stretch over the next few days.

With no evidence, he accused of fraud in the census. “As far as I know, I won,” he said. “This is a scam for the public in the United States. In all honesty, we won this election. Our goal now is to ensure the integrity of our elections. We will go to the Supreme Court to have no more votes counted,” said he.

Trump has boasted of the differences that separate him from Joe Biden in crucial states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, and that he believes they are irreversible. But that’s not true either. There is still the possibility that Biden will move to these states due to the postal vote still to be counted.

Follow the calculation in real time:

