Locarno Film Festival: Giona A. Nazzaro takes over the direction

The last solution did not last long, now the Locarno Film Festival is doing a new artistic tour. The change at the top comes at a difficult time.

Locarno (AP) – The Italian Giona A. Nazzaro (55) will be the new artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival. The film curator and journalist will officially take office at the end of the year, as announced by the festival’s management. The next edition is scheduled for August 2021.

Nazzaro recently directed the Critics’ Week at the Venice Film Festival. He has worked for festivals in Nyon, Rotterdam and Rome, among others. He was also active in Locarno. He was born in Zurich and later studied German and English literature.

Nazzaro said he accepted the job with “great pleasure”, but he also knew it was a great challenge. He sees the film industry in crisis ahead of the crown pandemic. «We must remain united. The film must remain united “

In addition to the major festivals of Cannes, Venice and Berlin, Locarno is one of the most popular festivals in Europe. The festival in Switzerland is legendary because of its open-air cinema in Piazza Grande. The Leopard of Gold is awarded as the highest honor.

Nazzaro succeeds the French Lili Hinstin, who leaves the post after two years. The reason for the split was “different views on future strategy”. They had “mutually agreed to go their separate ways,” the festival’s management said in September.

Italian Carlo Chatrian recently demonstrated that the festival can also serve as a springboard. He was also artistic director at Locarno before moving to Germany for the Berlinale.

Nazzaro has dealt with directors such as Gus Van Sant, Spike Lee and Abel Ferrara in several publications. In addition, he was in charge of Hong Kong cinema, announced the festival tour. Exactly what his first festival will be is not yet clear given the pandemic.