Lockdown and curfew threaten to stifle companies, warns CIP – Executive Digest

Eight months after the first Covid-19 collision, Portugal has already experienced its second economic and financial shock. This second shock will be longer, more violent and deeper, ”warns the CIP – Confederação Empresarial de Portugal this Friday.

“In the second phase of the pandemic, it is imperative that the government does not stifle businesses with the excessive introduction of measures that severely restrict the country’s economic activity, as it did during the first wave,” says CIP President António Saraiva.

“It is important that tomorrow, Saturday, the Council of Ministers know how to calibrate the rules to protect public health, but without devaluing the protection of Portuguese employment, as there is a risk that irreversible damage will be done to our country” , he adds. .

Recognizing that the defense of public health is a fundamental obligation of the state, he stresses that “the best efforts must be made to ensure the protection and treatment of all citizens in all parts of the state, whether publicly Health systems. , private or social ”.

In what is known as an “unprecedented warning,” the CIP stresses that the measures the government will take to respond to the virus must take into account the economic and financial impact of those decisions on business life and job security.

“We believe that defending public health must always go hand-in-hand with protecting economic activity. As is known, the country’s paralysis during the first phase of the pandemic followed an excessive pattern that was common across most of Europe. The consequences are visible to everyone and have also had a significant negative impact on the state’s accounts, ”he says.

Therefore, CIP is now appealing to the government “to apply only surgical measures and under no circumstances general and general restrictions and restrictions of unpredictable duration that suddenly and immediately affect the trust of people and companies. in business. Asphyxiating businesses with severely constrained activity will lead to more unemployment and more bankruptcies, many of which are irrecoverable or permanent, ”he concludes.