Logistics Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Allianz, DB Schenker, Dawson

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are American International (United States), Allianz (Germany), DB Schenker (Germany), Dawson (United States), G4S International Logistics (United States), Integrity Transportation Insurance (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance (United States), Peoples Insurance Agency (United States), UPS Capital (United States) and Wells Fargo (United States)

What is Logistics Insurance Market?

Logistics insurance is an insurance that offers a protective cover against the damage/injury or loss to business in exchange for a premium because of interruption in the logistics chain. These are in the form of risk management which includes various forms of compensation benefits such as protection cover for vehicles against damage or loss and for property and compensation for accidental death. Growing expectation towards personalized insurance products and services are encouraging the market to grow in forecasting years.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Type (Transportation Insurance, Marine Insurance, Inland Insurance, Aviation Insurance), Application (Manufacturing, Services, Commerce), Coverage Type (Commercial General Liability, Errors and Omissions, Commercial Property, Worker’s Compensation, Marine Cargo)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Popularity for Tracking Cargos Among Shippers

Adoption of Cloud- and Mobile-Based Technologies for Logistics Insurance

Acceptance of Digital Insurance Globally

Growth Drivers

Growing Usage of Smartphones in Both Developed and Emerging Markets.

Increase in Disposable Income of Consumers to Purchase Products and their Insurance

The increasing Customer Expectation for Personalized Insurance Products and Services

Restraints that are major highlights:

Issue Related to Import/Export Trade and Tariff

Communication Problems Related to the Delivery of Products

Opportunities:

The Rapid Growth of the Transportation Industry in Emerging Economies



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Logistics Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Logistics Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Logistics Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Logistics Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Logistics Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Logistics Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Logistics Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



