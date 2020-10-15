London with additional restrictions from the weekend due to Covid-19 – World

London will have additional restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Indoor conviviality between different families will begin on Saturday, said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The mayor said talks with the government on the details were still ongoing, but the UK press said Health Secretary Matt Hancock would make the official announcement later that morning.

Khan, who has been calling for more restrictions on the British capital for several weeks, justified this by saying that the decision was based on the recommendation of experts to try to save lives, taking into account the growing number of infections and hospital stays.