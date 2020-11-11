Long Term Care Market 2020 by industry trends, statistics, key companies growth and regional forecast

Long Term Care Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Continuous rise in geriatric population worldwide will foster long term care market trends over the next decade. Long term care services include those designed to cater to the care of an individual during a short and long period of time across various locations or communities.

There has been an increase in the awareness concerning long term care insurance, along with advancing technologies like the motion sensors which can be deployed for different purposes in long term care. Major industry players such as Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, EXTENDICARE, Senior Care Centers and Sunrise Senior Living are constantly involved in inorganic growth strategies that will help expand the their portfolio and provide far-reached services.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3895

According to reports, long term care market size is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 1,500 billion globally by the year 2026.

Based on the age group segment, long term care market is segmented into 65-74 years, 75-84 years, and 85 & older. Among these, in 2019, 75-84 years segment accounted for around 35% of the overall long-term care industry share. Elderly population is becoming rather cognizant about long term care services. People falling between the age group of 75-84 years and afflicted with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other associated diseases are being benefitted from these services. People falling within the age bracket of more than 74 years are more susceptible to chronic disorders and disabilities caused due to a weak immune system, which will intensify the requirement for long term care centers & services.

Based on the payer, long term care market is bifurcated into out-of-pocket, private, and public. Among these, out-of-pocket segment involves costs paid by individuals out of their cash reserves. It generally involves customer expenditures not covered under their insurance plans or schemes. Out-of-pocket refers to the direct payment made by an individual to healthcare suppliers for specific service purposes. Long term care industry size from out-of-pocket segment is expected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

Amplifying prevalence of Alzheimer’s, dementia and other associated disorders in the U.S. is likely to upsurge growth graph of long term care market in the region. North America houses a plethora of long term care service providers. Also, the U.S., being a developed nation, boasts of the development of advanced technologies. U.S. long term care industry is expected to register a CAGR of around 5% over 2020-2026.

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases and growing need for long term care services have stimulated various business players to gain success in long term care market. The companies are outlaying huge amounts to expand their business and increase RoI. For example, in April 2017, the senior living community segment of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc., invested around $5 million for adding more assisted living apartments. This consists of 32 apartments for people suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia. The investment was made to offer seniors a better service, care, and living accommodations.

A few more notable long term care behemoths are Sunrise Senior Living, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Senior Care Centers, and EXTENDICARE among others.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/long-term-care-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Long Term Care Market, By Service Type

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Home healthcare services

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Facility based care services

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Community-based services

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Adult day care centers

4.4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Continuing care retirement communities (CCRC)

4.4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Others

4.4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Long Term Care Market, By Age Group

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. 65 to 74

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. 75 to 84

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. 85 and older

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)