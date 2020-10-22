Long Term Care Market 2020 In Depth Analysis of Industry Growth Trends & Forecast up to 2026

Long term care market from the private payer segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 6% through 2026, due to the escalating number of private insurance providers for LTC services and healthcare spending across the globe.

Rapid adoption of LTC services by the elderly population and advances in technology worldwide are anticipated to stimulate global long term care market size over 2020-2026.Studies suggest that a partnership between various long-term care organizations in two different countries, by collaborating with national healthcare organizations and researchers, can help generate multiple changes that can enhance care service quality for residents.

In terms of segmentation by service type, the global long term care market is segmented into community-based services, facility-based care services, home healthcare services, and others. Of these, the others segment recorded revenue worth $75 billion in 2019, owing to the growing burden of chronic diseases.

Based on the age group segment, long term care market is segmented into 65-74 years, 75-84 years, and 85 & older. Among these, in 2019, 75-84 years segment accounted for around 35% of the overall long-term care industry share. Elderly population is becoming rather cognizant about long term care services. People falling between the age group of 75-84 years and afflicted with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other associated diseases are being benefitted from these services. People falling within the age bracket of more than 74 years are more susceptible to chronic disorders and disabilities caused due to a weak immune system, which will intensify the requirement for long term care centers & services.

Based on the payer, long term care market is bifurcated into out-of-pocket, private, and public. Among these, out-of-pocket segment involves costs paid by individuals out of their cash reserves. It generally involves customer expenditures not covered under their insurance plans or schemes. Out-of-pocket refers to the direct payment made by an individual to healthcare suppliers for specific service purposes. Long term care industry size from out-of-pocket segment is expected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

With regards to the gender spectrum, the global market is classified into male and female gender segments. Among these, the female segment is set to register a CAGR of nearly 6.5% through 2026, which can be credited to the longer lifespan or life expectancy of females over males.

