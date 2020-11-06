Losses in the Lisbon metropolis improve to 16.8 million in 2019 – Executive Digest

Metropolitano de Lisboa (ML) recorded losses of 16.8 million euros in 2019, an improvement on the negative 27.8 million euros in 2018, according to the company report.

Last year ML carried 173 million passengers, an increase of 9% compared to 2018. Taking into account the validations performed during this period, this will be read in the same document available from the Securities Market Commission (CMVM).

The group’s turnover reached 118.8 million euros, an increase of 3.7% over the previous year, said the company, which saw an 8.1% decrease in the purchase of occasional securities, “mainly due to the transfer of their use on passes with a view to the most attractive prices for customers. “

These occasional tickets are tickets that “achieve a higher average revenue per passenger” and the decline of which “has a significant and direct impact on expected revenue”, with the growing demand for passes leading to an “increase in operating costs”. Companies.

To offset this effect, the Lisbon Metropolitan Region (AML) secured an amount of four million euros as a payment on account to ML, which increased the company’s tariff revenues by 4.3% accounts.

The company also announced that operating costs have decreased by around 4.3 million euros compared to 2018 to 144.9 million euros, with personnel costs increasing by 1.6% in the past year related to new hires (36 new employees ) and the effects of the replacement of some of the rights provided for in the collective labor regulation.

The company’s short-, medium- and long-term debt totaled 3,440 million euros, a reduction of around 9% compared to 2018.

“In the debt structure, debt to the Treasury Department (52.1%) and bonds (26.5%) are the most important funding in relation to ML’s total debt,” the report said.

The company also recalled that “the accounts for 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018″ have not yet been approved by the shareholder [Estado]”And for this reason,” specific recommendations that should be mentioned on this point have not been made to the company. “