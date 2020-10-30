Love, dance, pure pop: “Love Goes” by Sam Smith

London (AP) – Sam Smith’s third album “Love Goes” begins with a deep breath and an a cappella number. With the ballad “Young” Smith appears completely devoid of instruments, almost defenseless, open and fragile.

An almost symbolic beginning. “The last two years have been the most experimental period of my life, personally and musically,” Smith wrote in an open letter regarding the album. “Every time I went to the studio, I swore to aim for the stars and not set limits.”

This now also applies to the private life of the 28-year-old pop idol. In February, Smith publicly stated that he was not binary, meaning he didn’t want to commit to gender identity. Smith therefore wishes it no longer addressed with masculine pronouns, but admits it’s not that easy. “It’s hard for people to change their vocabulary,” Smith told Apple Beats 1 radio. “I’ll be of the wrong sex until I die.”

Already in spring, one day after the Oscars, Sam Smith had presented the new songs in London to a small audience over drinks and excellent sandwiches, but only from the tape. “It’s weird to listen to an entire album, isn’t it?” Smith said, sounding a little iffy. Smith himself received an Oscar in 2016 for the James Bond theme song “Writing’s On The Wall”.

“Hope you like it. It’s a fun album,” the pop star said and shook hands with almost all of the guests in a fearless greeting. However, it happened a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic changed ours. Lastly, the release of the long player, initially announced as “To Die For”, has been postponed.

“I’m sorry it took so long,” Smith now apologizes. Since that carefree afternoon in London, the album has been revised again. New songs have been added, the original fun factor with juicy disco beats and the nightlife vibe is still there, but not so dominant anymore.

Famous songs – duets “Dancing With A Stranger” with Normani and “I’m Ready” with Demi Lovato, the hit single “Promises” with Calvin Harris and the ballad “How Do You Sleep?” – have now been added as bonus tracks. A successful cover of the disco anthem “I Feel Love” – ​​originally by Giorgio Moroder and Donna Summer – is unfortunately no longer included in the album. However, “Love Goes” comes with a bonus of 17 awesome songs.

A year ago, Sam Smith announced that the album will feature “fewer ballads and more pop songs” than its predecessor. “Love Goes” still does not lack teasing. The title song is also a piano ballad with deeply sad lyrics. Smith’s duo partner, British singer and songwriter Labrinth, begins with the words: “I hope you understand that I have to send you away”.

However, after the onset of tears, the song heads for an uplifting finale with overwhelming orchestral fanfare and a hip-hop rhythm. In addition to the captivating bonus tracks mentioned, there are other excellent dance pop songs in “Love Goes”. “Diamonds”, “Another One” and “Dance (Till You Love Someone Else)” – the name says it all – are potential singles. One of the few exceptions is “My Oasis” with singer Burna Boy, which should probably be considered a fad.

“I tried not to take myself too seriously when I wrote some of these songs,” explains Smith. On the third album, “guilty pleasure” became “pleasures” – secret musical vices turned into carefree pleasure. “No guilt, no shame, just love for singing, creativity and dance.” A pretty good description of a versatile and fun pop album.