Low Profile Additives Is Projected Witness a Steady Growth By 2026 | Leading Players- BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, ALIANCYS AG, FRP Services & Company

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Low Profile Additives market are Reichhold LLC 2, Interplastic Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, ALIANCYS AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Vin Industries – Plastic & Rubber Additives Manufacturer and Distributor, Ashland, Swancor Holding, Evonik Industries AG, Mechemco, BASF SE, Lucite International, ALTANA, synthomer plc, SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO.,LTD., Arkema, FRP Services & Company, Composites One, Koninklijke DSM N.V., MONACHEM, Poliya, Momentive and PolyOne Corporation.

Global Low Profile Additives Market was valued at an estimated USD 377 million in 2018 this value is projected to rise with a CAGR of 12.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected value of USD 936.77 million by 2026. This rise of market value can be factored to the growth of the various end-use industries resulting in high demand for the composites and compounds.

Low profile additives are polymers that are used to stabilise the structure and enhance the finish of the composites, they are included in the production process of the composites so that they result in enhanced surface and texture capabilities, and also help in maintaining the structure as composites contract during the polymerization and the inclusion of these additives prohibit this from happening.

Increasing levels of growth from the various end-users for compounds and composites; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Vulnerability and fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used in the production is expecte to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Type Polymethyl Methacrylate Polyvinyl Acetate High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polystyrene Polyester Saturated Polyester PU Saturated Polyester Others

By Application Pultrusion Sheet Molding Compounds/Bulk Molding Compounds (SMC/BMC) Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) Others Hand Lay-Up Spray-Up



North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

