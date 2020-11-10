Lubricant Additives Market By Growth, Demand & Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | BASF SE, Lanxess AG, Afton Chemical, Tianhe Chemicals Group

Lubricant additives are chemical compounds used to enhance the performance of lubricants formulations, development of hypoid gears, modern passengers car engines, steam turbines, marine, rail diesel engines and industrial processing machinery and other equipment help to offer performance benefits.

Growing automotive industry, improved emission regulations in conjunction with fuel economy standards and growing automotive industry are major factor driving the growth of the market. Growing demand for lightweight and fuel efficient military aircraft for counterterrorism and homeland security is the major factor to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, introduction of dual clutch transmission in which the gears can be changed without interrupting the power flow from engine to the transmission, as the transmission uses the lubricating fluid to reduce friction and will create growth opportunities for lubricant additives market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Fluctuating raw lubricant prices will act as a restrain, and further challenge the growth of lubricant additives market in the forecast period mentioned above.

An outline of the regional analysis:

Geographically, the report segments the Lubricant Additives market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America. Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.

Top Leading Companies BASF SE, Lanxess AG, Afton Chemical, Chevron Corporation, BRB International, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, Infineum International Limited, The Lubrizol Corporation, Tianhe Chemicals Group, Dover Chemical Corporation, Shepherd Chemical Company, DOG Chemie, JINZHOU KANGTAI LUBRICANT ADDITIVES CO. LTD., Wuxi South Petroleum Additives Co. Ltd., Chemtura Corporation, Infineum International Limited, Shamrock Shipping and Trading Limited, Dorf Ketal, Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC, among other.

By Function (Dispersants and Emulsifier, Viscosity Index Improves, Detergents, Corrosion Inhibitors, Oxidation Inhibitors, Extreme-pressure Additives, Friction Modifiers and Others)

Lubricant Type (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Transmission Fluids, General Industrial Oils, Gear Oil, Metal Working Fluids, Grease and Others)

End-User (Automotive and Others Transportation, Power Generation, Heavy Equipment, Metallurgy and Metal Working, Food Processing and Others)

