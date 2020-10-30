“Lucky Strike”: Failure Follows SIC’s “Diamond” – Tv Media

As the culmination of SIC fiction, ‘Golpe de Sorte’, which returned to the small screen a little over a month ago, fell out of favor. It took the lead, but the last few weeks have turned out to be disastrous for the fourth season of the plot with Maria João Abreu, which was thrown until the last hour and has already been run over by competitor ‘Quer o Destino’ (TVI) …

To read all CM Exclusives during the day 10/30/2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. Display the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction