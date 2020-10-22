Luer Lock Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025: Becton Dickinson and Company , Nipro Corporation, Baxter

Luer Lock is a syringe with a threaded locking border, and where the release of the threaded locking is done using a very simple trigger action. Both traditional luer slip and luer lock applications are disconnected using two hands for the operation with the help of fingers in close proximity with critical aseptic parts and sharp objects of medical procedures. The common luer is a simple fits-all solution that has now created significant complications in gradually complex medical environments.

AMA Latest publication of the “Global Luer Lock” examines the market for Luer Lock and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Global Luer Lock, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

List of players profiled in this report:

Becton Dickinson and Company , Nipro Corporation, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc., Smiths Group plc., Hamilton, GPC-Medical, Air-Tite Products Co., Inc.

The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc. Primary data collection includes mediums such as telephonic interview, LinkedIn in mails, email, analyst call, press conferences, virtual meetings that took place post Covid i.e in last few months of 2020.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

South & Central America (Argentina, Chile, and Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia)

Market Driver:

The Significant Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Increasing Trend towards Plastic Pre Filled Syringes

Market Trends:

Technological Advancements Spur Evolution in the Syringes

Growing Need for Further Advancements in Safety Syringes

Market Opportunities:

Developing Healthcare Infrastructure among the Developing Countries

