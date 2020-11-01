Luís Borges’ new boyfriend surrendered to the model’s three children – a Boil

Happy and passionate, Luís Borges recently started meeting a Spanish businessman. A relationship that has already been supported by three children – Lourdes, Bernardo and Eduardo – who already have a close relationship with Pedro Risueño, who is regularly present in Portugal.

“He likes me and my children very much. Basically, I’m a pack, I’m not just Luís. I have three children,” revealed the mannequin, adding that he felt he had found the love of his life.

The distance between Madrid and Lisbon is not a problem for the couple who are determined to live love without taboos. The mannequin, who shines in this new phase of his life, admits that he now speaks a lot of Spanish because of his boyfriend.

Since the death of Eduardo Beauté on September 7, 2019, this is the first relationship the model has publicly accepted.