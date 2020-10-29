Luís Filipe Vieira after the election victory: “Never has a club done what Benfica did today!” – Soccer

Luís Filipe Vieira highlighted “the biggest election manifestation of a club in Portugal” after being re-elected as President of Benfica with almost 63 percent of the vote.

“Today the beneficiaries have demonstrated their vitality in a unique way. Never before has an association in Portugal voted so much and so decentrally. The country witnessed the largest election manifestation of an association in Portugal. My first word therefore applies to the benefactors and for I am proud to lead a club with this ability, with this militancy to mobilize, with this ability to say the present when they are called to decide about the future of the club, “the incarnated president began in the speech . “What we did across the country today was not just a very clear demonstration of democracy, but above all the competence and organizational skills of Benfica. Never has a club done what Benfica did today! Win the elections, the greatest. ” The number of members who vote throughout the club’s history is a pride. The members have decided and the results are clear. I hope you all take your responsibility and favor. We are stronger together. We are stronger when we are not divided! One of the most important challenges for the next four years. We could grow and come here because there were no factions or groups interested in dividing or causing wear and tear. Despite the differences, the union was the common denominator in those years, “added Vieira.

“I said it during the campaign and I repeat it today: from now on there will be no winners or losers, just fans who come together to build the future of the club. I hope they enjoy the results and the Respect results. ” Now there is only one Benfica left! For the media, which has been less serious and not exempted at all for the past few months and today, some advice: change your registry. Benfica is not run by the media. but it will continue to be so! “, guaranteed the incarnated leader.

“I’m starting my final term today. It will be a period of continuity to bet on what we did well and correct the mistakes. I am a happy man and proud of my trip to Benfica. I am a lucky man for the trust that for the 6 The Benfiquistas have decided to give it to me. I will do everything I can to repay that trust. Those who have been elected with a word of thanks. They know we will have four demanding years “Four years of tough challenges, but I know we will know how to react from Benfica’s story!” he said.