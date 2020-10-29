Luís Filipe Vieira, the president of the opposition, focused on parting – sport

Businessman Luís Filipe Vieira controlled the opposition in the Benfica elections and was reappointed for the sixth consecutive year today. He assumed he was the last before the current leader of the first division of football.

In the race for the 2020-2024 quadrennium, the 33rd top manager in the history of the “Adler” topped List A and won 62.59% of the vote, compared to 34.71% for manager João Noronha Lopes (B) and the 1, 64% of the lawyers, commentators and politicians Rui Gomes da Silva (D).

Luís Filipe Vieira, 71, turned down election debates and faced growing opposition for months. He was unable to end a “reign” that began on October 31, 2003, when he defeated Jaime Antunes and Reinaldo Guerra Madaleno to succeed Manuel Vilarinho.

The businessman had come to Luz as sports director two years earlier, in May 2001, and had completed a decade in the presidency of Alverca, which was marked by the rise of the former II Division B to the I League and the modernization of the Ribatejo club.

Growing up in the Furnas district of São Domingos de Benfica, he studied up to fourth grade, switched to rivals FC Porto and Sporting and changed his professional path before his life on the field, selling tires and setting up bourgeois companies in the real estate and construction sectors.

Voted six days after the inauguration of the new Estádio da Luz, Vieira benefited from the institutional credibility restored by Manuel Vilarinho following the tumultuous mandate of João Vale and Azevedo, and recovered from a dying Benfica around the turn of the millennium.

In the 17 years of his presidency, the businessman returned to the “eagles”, which showed financial stability and sporting competitiveness, which was expressed in the conquest of seven championships, three Portuguese cups, seven league cups and five Cândido de Oliveira super cups.

In addition to the two lost European finals, the Lisbon team recorded the best decade of modalities, they are the second club with more members in the world and they sold the television rights of the games in Luz to NOS to the I Liga, which has been broadcast by BTV since 2013.

The longest-standing manager in Benfica history has done a job between two pavilions, a swimming pool, the Cosme Damião Museum and the Seixal Internship Center, a strategic pillar growing talent that is already nearly 480 million euros (ME) in earnings to have.

These adjustments enabled profits for seven years in a row and were oversized by the proximity of Jorge Mendes, who brokered João Félix’s move to Atlético de Madrid in 2019 for 127.2 ME in the most valuable business in Portuguese football.

Despite their financial strength, Benfica weakened their performances in the Champions League by eliminating the group stage in the last three seasons, missing the “fifth championship” two years ago and seeing FC Porto’s “double” in 2019/20.

Under the motto “A story with a future”, Luís Filipe Vieira wants to regain the hegemony of Portuguese football in the next four-year period and insists on the propagated European dream, which with the return of Jorge Jesus in the summer showed elective power.

In contrast to the vows of separation with the former Sporting coach, who won three championships and seven other trophies for the “Reds” between 2009 and 2015, the amateur returned to Luz seduced by an unprecedented investment in Portugal of 98.5 ME.

With five wins in many other games, Benfica got their best start in the I League in 38 years while playing in the main Europa League stage after Greece’s PAOK prematurely ended the Champions League qualifying rounds.

The Adler’s last setback reflected a year full of titles and controversial policy episodes, such as the illegal takeover bid (OPA) for SAD’s measures or the rejection of the budget for 2020/21 at the general assembly.

In September, Vieira withdrew public officials from the Honorary Committee to support re-election in which Prime Minister António Costa was charged by the Public Ministry the day before of undue advantage in the Lex operation.

The judiciary has doubled its attention to the “incarnated” hosts since 2015 and opened seven lawsuits that take place in different stages and await punishment. The businessman is also charged with tax fraud in the Saco Azul case in July.

Luís Filipe Vieira’s growing judicial network tarnishes Benfica’s reputation, dating back to 1993 when he was sentenced to 20 months in prison for stealing a truck that had been executed nine years earlier, despite two amnesty laws worth the total pardon of sentences.

There was also the famous Mantorras case, filed in 2007, and the indirect impact on Operation Porta 18 associated with drug trafficking in a club vehicle by its ex-driver, José Carriço, who is already serving part of the sentence and left on parole.

Outside of the courts, which canceled several ban games at Estádio da Luz due to Benfica’s support for non-legal fans, the chairman saw one of its companies incur losses of 225.1 ME to Novo Banco for four years, a total of 760 in debt ME corresponds.

Luís Filipe is proud of his humble roots and without unanimous adoration. He has four years to allay the criticism and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. He lurks in the newly elected Vice President Rui Costa, a suspected heir to a controlled succession who can only be postponed to the possibility of Benfica reaching the ‘fifth championship’.