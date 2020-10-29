Luís Filipe Vieira was re-elected President of Benfica in the historic vote – football

Luís Filipe Vieira was re-elected as President of Benfica at dawn this Thursday on a historic night for the incarnated club where club members mobilized to break the turnout record of 38,102 total voters.

Vieira was re-elected with 62.59% of the vote. Noronha Lopes got 34.71% and Rui Gomes da Silva 1.64%.

Benfica’s president remains in office after 17 years at the helm of the Reds and will take up his sixth term.

Luís Filipe Vieira assured during the election campaign that this would be his last term in the club.