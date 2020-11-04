Luís Maximiano and Gonçalo Inácio renew themselves with Sporting – Sports

It is official! Luís Maximiano and Gonçalo Inácio extended themselves with Sporting until 2025 and saw their respective contracts revised upwards, with the termination clause remaining at 45 million euros. The two players were “happy” with the step they have taken in their careers and only promise “more work”.

In an interview with Sporting TV, Luís Maximiano sees this renewal as a clear sign of the trust on the part of the management of the Leon Club. “It’s a very happy moment for me and my family. It’s been many years because I was very young and arrived with a purpose. Fortunately, things are happening as I dreamed and I want more in the future.” and do better. I feel like this is the moment when the club say they believe in me and my job and I will try to do my best, “said the goalkeeper, who is still on that Future said: “You can expect the same as always, a Maximiano who will work to help the team always fight for its goals”.

The headquarters, however, showed that neither he expected such a rapid development. “It’s a great pride. I’ve been working to reach this space since I was a kid and I’m very happy for this moment. I haven’t expected anything from it for a while and I’m really happy from the bottom of my heart. It’s an immense dream to be in this room. I didn’t think I played so early, but I worked for it and the gentleman seems to show confidence in me too, ”he told the club channel, where he still promised“ ambition and work ”.