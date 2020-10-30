Luís Pina was sentenced to four years in prison for the death of an Italian supporter in Estádio da Luz – Portugal

The main defendant, who killed Italian football fan Marco Ficini next to Estádio da Luz in Lisbon in 2017, was sentenced to four years in prison this Friday for gross negligence for murder.

During the latest allegations, Luís Pina’s attorney, Melo Alves, sought his client’s acquittal but admitted that he could be convicted of murder for deliberate negligence.

At the time, Melo Alves argued that the one who broke the road rules was not Luís Pina but Marco Ficini, and criticized the judicial police investigation.