Lula fulfills 75 years and defends Lucha’s legacy

Metallurgist, union leader, founder of the Mayor of Izquierda del País, first president of the working class, “world champion” in the fight against the Hambre. He is 75 years old, he is born Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a boy from Brazil who Nadie does not remain indifferent to.

“If you were born in Pernambuco and haven’t had a hamburger for five years, you don’t bend over to anything,” says Lula, the seventh song by Aristides Inácio da Silva and Eurídice Ferreira de Melo. The exact place of birth is Caetés (PE) on October 27, 1945, but his description can only be found after two years in São Paulo.

It took 13 days in secret trucks from northeast to southeast. Lula Cruzó 2,500 km with his family to meet his priest who lived in migration in search of better living conditions.

The trip is a symbol of the president’s political tablet. City to city, man to man with urban and rural workers facing all sorts of difficulties in building a worthy future without losing sight of their roots.

Political life

In contrast to his priests, Lula had the opportunity to read and write – and always to reconcile studies and work on the coast of São Paulo. He sold naranjas, sacaba leña, shellfish and cangrejos. I worked in a dye works, was a plumber and workshop assistant and graduated as a mechanic from the National Industrial Training Service (SENAI).

In 1964, as a result of the civil-military coup in Brazil, Lula lost the finger of my hand due to an industrial accident in a steel mill that made screws. Four years later he joined the metalworkers union of São Bernardo do Campo y Diadema – under the influence of its mayor Frei Chico – and was elected to the board in the first few months.

At that time I knew Marisa Leticia Rocco Casa, an inspector at a state school. The couple married in 1973 and stayed together until they changed in 2017 as a result of a cerebrovascular accident.

By the age of 30, the Pernambuco man was known for his charisma and communication skills. He was elected president of the union in 1975 and headed Huelgas in the ABC region of São Paulo during the dictatorship until the early 1980s. He was arrested for 31 days and included in the national security law.

No more bad people: Lula was immersed in politics. The establishment of the Workers’ Party (PT) in 1980 “put the pieces” of his family history together in the field, at work and in town, and paved the way for many more factory disputes.

Lula visits the campus of the Salinas del Instituto Federal do Norte / Ricardo Stuckert on October 26, 2017

Perseverance and Consecration

After participating in the “Directas Ya” campaign and the end of the civil-military dictatorship, Lula was elected federal candidate by São Paulo in 1985 and took part in the debates that led to the 1988 federal constitution.

Defeated in the 1989, 1994 and 1998 presidential elections, I used Brazil from point to point, gained experience and adopted a conciliatory tone with the corporate sectors, without neglecting the commitment to poverty reduction.

“Hope won confidence” in the 2002 elections, which ushered in a 14-year cycle for the Workers’ Party in the federal government.

Lula is considered to be one of those responsible for Brazil’s withdrawal from the Mapa del Hambre, the establishment of more federal universities than any other president, who brings the country closer to the reality of “full employment” and guarantees the actual increase in minimum wages in all its years. gobierno.

Internationally, under the guidance of the United States, we have made progress on regional integration projects and engaged in dialogue with civil servants from all political spheres.

With the Bolsa Familia program being wiped out in his opponents, the ex-president became synonymous with Lucha against hamburgers and misery, including millions of Brazilian families in the area of ​​consumption. With more than 80% approval at the end of his second term in office, he helped in 2010 in the election of Dilma Rousseff (PT) as his successor.

In the 2018 election, following the coup against Dilma and winning a media attack cancer in the larynx, Lula expressed his desire to return to the presidency. After a second judgment before the Federal District Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4), the dispute leader in all scenarios must be arrested.

Persecution and Loss

Lula has been persecuted since he became a relevant political figure on the national scene.

During the dictatorship, I gave the notorious Department of Political and Social Order (DOPS) the opportunity to take part in the Velorio de su Madre, which is affectionately known as Doña Lindu. I used Jato 40 years later, imprisoned in the lava, when the President was watching over the body of his brother Vavá and participating in the security program for the funeral of his nieto Arthur.

Last week, Lula was officially indicted four times in the Lava Jato operation. In all of the actions it was located outside the city of Curitiba (State of Paraná) and was acquitted. The series of lawsuits against the petitioner are recognized by lawyers from different parts of the world as an example of legislation, the sea, the “legal war” with political aims.

Lula has been free since November 8, 2019 after the Supreme Court (STF) recognized the illegality of his detention before dropping all cases, the Sea, but the verdict is not final and there is a possibility of resources.

Lula is seen as one of the people responsible for transforming Petrobras into one of the largest oil companies in the world / Ricardo Stuckert

recognition

Without ever starting a course in college, Lula is an honorary doctorate from 35 universities.

Viudo von Marisa Letícia lives in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) with her company Rosángela da Silva, who knew it months before the arrest. Of his last three accomplishments, this is the first that Lula confirms she has left the Federal Police Presidency in Curitiba.

Even if commercial media silence them, the petista remains relevant. For 580 days, around the Lula Libre Watch, thousands of people showed solidarity and showed the world that their imprisonment was unfair.

In the 2018 election, the call for votes to be transferred to the candidate and former Fernando Haddad (PT) shocked those who expressed their influence. Also this year, according to Datafolha polls in São Paulo, Lula is the campaign with the greatest potential in local elections, with less opposition than Jair Bolsonaro (without party) and Governor João Doria (PSDB).

Caetés from Pernambuco is not a candidate and does not hide his desire to return to Brazil with his caravans – the last time in 2018 in the Sur region.

The Supreme Court of Justicia marks the game at the end of its completion

On the agenda of the fifth room of the Supreme Court of this Martes (27) is the court of appeal of the ex-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the case of the Guarujá triplex (State of São Paulo).

The ex-president’s lawyers asked the Supreme Court (STF) to remove the trial from the agenda. The argument of Lula’s defense is that previous decisions by the STJ – such as allowing appeals considered legitimate under the law and the proper internal rules of the court – would jeopardize Lula’s full defense.

According to a report in the Valor newspaper, the application is awaiting approval from Minister Edson Fachin, part of the Lava Jato trials at the STF. The minister ruled in April to suspend a virtual court for Lula’s appeal in the STJ. The president’s defense argued that the calendar entry of the trial had not previously been announced. The review of these resources in the fifth room must be done via video conference.

* With the latest information on the Brazil Network

* With information from Rede Brasil Atual

Edition: Leandro Melito