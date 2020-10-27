Lula turns 75 and defends a legacy of fighting hunger and

A steel worker, union leader, founder of the largest left party in the country, first president of the working class, “world champion” in the fight against hunger. 75 years ago Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was born, a Brazilian son to whom nobody is indifferent.

“Those who were born in the state of Pernambuco and did not die of starvation until the age of five will bow to nothing,” says Lula, the seventh son of Aristides Inácio da Silva and Eurídice Ferreira de Melo, often. The exact place of his birth is the city of Caetés on October 27, 1945, but the birth was not registered in the state of São Paulo until 7 years later.

A 13-day trip on an emergency bus took Lula from northeast to southeast Brazil. He traveled 2.5 thousand kilometers with his family to reunite with his father, who had emigrated in search of better living conditions.

The trip is a symbol of the political development of the former president. From town to town, shoulder to shoulder with farm and town workers facing all kinds of difficulties in building a worthy future, he never lost sight of his roots.

The beginning of a life in politics

Unlike his parents, Lula had the chance to read and write – always reconciling, studying and working while living on the coast of São Paulo. He sold oranges, chopped wood, caught shellfish and crabs. He worked in a paint shop, was a shoe shiner and office assistant before graduating from the National Learning Service (Senai) with a technical degree as a mechanic.

In 1964, the year of the military coup in Brazil, Lula lost his left little finger after an accident at work in a steel factory that made screws. Four years later he joined the Diadema and the São Bernardo do Campo steelworkers’ union – influenced by his older brother Friar Chico – and was elected to a leadership role in his first few months.

At this time he met the widow Marisa Letícia Rocco Casa, a state school inspector. The couple married in 1973 and stayed together until their deaths due to a cerebral vascular accident in 2017.

The factory worker from the state of Pernambuco was known for his charisma and communication skills at the age of 30. He was elected President of the Union in 1975 and led labor strikes in the São Paulo metropolitan area during the dictatorship until the early 1980s when he was arrested and blacklisted under the National Security Law.

There was no turning back: Lula was immersed in politics. The establishment of the Workers’ Party (PT) in 1980 “linked” his rural family history with his urban professional career and opened the gates for his involvement in struggles far beyond the factory.

Lula on a visit to the Northern Federal Institute’s Salinas campus in 2017 / Ricardo Stuckert

Persistence and Justification

After his role in the “direct elections” campaign and the end of the military dictatorship in 1985, Lula was elected to the National Congress of the State of São Paulo and participated in the debates that led to the formulation of the 1988 federal constitution.

After Lula was defeated in the 1989, 1994 and 1998 presidential elections, he toured Brazil from the ground up, gained experience and adopted a more forgiving tone towards the economic sectors without giving up his commitment to fighting poverty.

In the 2002 elections, hope overcame fear and ushered in a 14-year cycle in which the Labor Party presided over the federal government.

Lula is considered to be one of those responsible for Brazil’s rise from the world hunger map. He built more federal universities than any other president, brought the country closer to the reality of “full employment” and guaranteed a realistic minimum wage increase during each year of his governance. From an international perspective, he promoted regional integration projects without the guardianship of the United States and engaged in dialogue with heads of state from all political areas.

With the Bolsa Família welfare program – which not even his opponents dare to end – the former president became synonymous with the fight against hunger and poverty and brought millions of Brazilian families to the consumer market. With an approval rating of more than 80% at the end of his second term in office, he helped elect Dilma Rousseff (PT) as his successor in 2010.

In the 2018 election, two years after the coup against Dilma Rousseff and after she won a battle against throat cancer, Lula expressed a desire to return to the presidency. He led the race in all polls until his arrest after the 4th Circle Federal Circuit Tribunal (TRF-4) issued a second appeals court ruling.

Casualties and persecution

Since Lula became a relevant political figure nationally, she has been involved in persecution.

During the dictatorship he was allowed to leave the Department of Social and Political Order (Dops) to attend the funeral of his mother, who was affectionately known as Dona Lindu. Almost 40 years later, the president, arrested without evidence from the “car wash” operation, was barred from participating in his brother Vavá’s successor despite attending the funeral of his seven-year-old grandson, Arthur.

Last week, Lula was charged a fourth time by the “car wash”. All cartoons collected on da Silva outside the city of Curitiba, where the operation began, have been dropped. The supply of legal proceedings against him is viewed by lawyers around the world as an example of jurisprudence or “war of justice” with political motivations.

Lula has been free since November 8, 2019 after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) recognized the illegality of his arrest, which came before all legal measures were exhausted, which meant the conviction was not final and there was further appeal.

recognition

Without ever being enrolled in college, Lula has honorary doctorates from 35 universities.

Marisa Letícia’s widower now lives in the city of São Bernardo do Campo with his companion Rosângela da Silva, whom he met a few months before his imprisonment. This is the first of his last three birthdays that Lula celebrates outside of the Federal Police Prison in Curitiba.

Though silenced by the mass media, the left leader is still relevant. For 580 days, thousands of people passed the Lula Free Vigil, showing their solidarity and showing the world that his arrest was unjust.

In the 2018 elections, the so-called transfer of votes from the Lula to former Minister Fernando Haddad shocked those who doubted the influence of the ex-president. According to a survey by the Datafolha Institute, Lula is again this year the “political influencer” with the greatest potential to influence the upcoming local elections, with a lower rate of disapproval than Jair Bolsonaro and the governor of São Paulo, João Dória.

Pernambuco, who comes from Caetés, does not hide the desire to tour Brazil again with his caravan – the last such event took place in the south of the country in 2018.

The electoral court is brought to justice on the birthday

This Tuesday, October 27th, the Fifth District of the Supreme Judicial Court (STJ) will review an appeal by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in connection with a case involving a triplex apartment in the city of Guarujá, São Paulo state.

Lawyers of the ex-president had already asked the Federal Court of Justice (STF) to remove the process from the schedule. The defense argues that previous STJ rulings – those that do not allow legal remedies, are legal under current law and violate the internal regiment of the court – undermine Lula’s right to a full and fair defense.

According to O Valor reporting, the petition is awaiting confirmation from Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin, the coordinator of all “car wash” procedures at the STF. In April the judiciary suspended Lula’s appeal to the STJ, which was supposed to take place via video conference. The former president’s defense team claims they were not given advance notice of the inclusion of today’s affairs in the justice plan. The review of the current case should also be carried out via video conference.

Edited by: Leandro Melito