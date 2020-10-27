Lula turns 75 and shows Brazil that you can’t

Metalworker, union leader, founder of the largest left party in the country, first president of the working class, “world champion” in the fight against hunger. 75 years ago Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a son from Brazil, to whom nobody can be indifferent, was born.

“Anyone who was born in Pernambuco and did not die of starvation until the age of five does not bow to anything,” says Lula, the seventh son of Aristides Inácio da Silva and Eurídice Ferreira de Melo. The exact place of birth is Caetés (PE) on October 27, 1945, but it was not registered until seven years later in São Paulo.

From northeast to southeast there were 13 days of Pau-de-Arara. Lula and his family crossed 2,500 km to find his father, who had emigrated in search of better living conditions.

The trip is a symbol of the political development of the former president. City to city, shoulder to shoulder with urban and rural workers faced with all sorts of difficulties in building a worthy future without losing sight of their roots.

Early political life

In contrast to his parents, Lula had the opportunity to read and write – and always to reconcile studies and work on the coast of São Paulo. He sold oranges, took firewood, caught shellfish and crabs. He worked in a dye works, was a shoe shiner and office assistant until he graduated as a mechanic with the National Service for Industrial Training (Senai).

In 1964, the year of the civil-military coup in Brazil, Lula lost the little finger of his left hand after an accident at a steel mill that made screws. Four years later he joined the São Bernardo do Campo and Diadema metalworking union – under the influence of his older brother Frei Chico – and was elected to the board in the first few months.

At that time he met the widow Marisa Letícia Rocco Casa, an inspector at a state school. The two were married in 1973 and stayed together until their death from a stroke in 2017.

At the age of 30, the Pernambuco employee was already known for his charisma and communication skills. He was elected president of the union in 1975 and led strikes in the ABC of São Paulo during the dictatorship until the early 1980s. He was detained for 31 days and included in the national security law.

There was no turning back: Lula was immersed in politics. The establishment of the Workers’ Party (PT) in 1980 “brought the ends” of his family history in the country and his professional career in the city together, paving the way for disputes far beyond the factory.

Lula visits the Salinas campus of the Northern Federal Institute / Ricardo Stuckert on October 26, 2017

Perseverance and Consecration

After participating in the “Diretas Já” campaign and the end of the civil-military dictatorship in 1985, Lula was elected federal representative for São Paulo and took part in the debates that led to the 1988 federal constitution.

Defeated in the 1989, 1994 and 1998 presidential elections, he toured Brazil from start to finish, gaining experience and adopting a conciliatory tone with the economic sectors without giving up his commitment to fighting poverty.

“Hope beats fear” in the 2002 elections, which initiate a 14-year PT cycle in the federal government.

Lula is seen as one of those responsible for removing Brazil from the hunger card, built more federal universities than any other president, brought the country closer to the reality of “full employment” and guaranteed a real increase in the minimum wage in all years of his government.

From an international perspective, it has carried out regional integration projects without the support of the United States and engaged in dialogue with heads of state from all political areas.

With the Bolsa Família program, which neither his opponents dared to erase, the former president became synonymous with fighting hunger and misery and involved millions of Brazilian families in the field of consumption. With more than 80% approval at the end of the second term of office, he helped in 2010 in the election of Dilma Rousseff (PT) as successor.

In the 2018 elections, two years after the coup against Dilma and after winning a moderately aggressive cancer of the larynx, Lula expressed her desire to return to the presidency. He directed the dispute in all scenarios until he was arrested after a second instance conviction before the Federal District Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4).

Persecution and Loss

Since Lula became a relevant political figure on the national scene, she has lived with persecution.

During the dictatorship, he left the Department of Political and Social Order (Dops) to join his mother’s entourage, affectionately known as Dona Lindu. Almost 40 years later, the ex-president, arrested without evidence at Lava Jato, was prevented from covering Brother Vavá’s body and attended the funeral of his seven-year-old grandson Arthur under a tight security scheme.

Last week, Lula became a fourth accused in the Lava Jato operation. He has already been acquitted of all actions outside of Curitiba (PR). The series of cases against the PT are recognized by lawyers from around the world as an example of case law, ie “legal war” for political purposes.

Lula has been released since Nov. 8, 2019 after the Federal Court of Justice (STF) recognized the prisons’ illegality prior to the final decision, i.e. while the verdict is not final and legal remedies are available.

Lula is seen as one of the people responsible for transforming Petrobras into one of the largest oil companies in the world / Ricardo Stuckert

recognition

Lula has never started a course at a college and is an honorary doctor at 35 universities.

He is widowed by Marisa Letícia and lives in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) with his companion Rosângela da Silva, whom he met months before his arrest. Of the last three anniversaries, this is the first Lula is celebrating outside of the Federal Police Presidency in Curitiba.

Even if the commercial media silenced them, the PT remains relevant. For 580 days, thousands of people walked through Lula Livre’s vigil, expressing solidarity and showing the world that their imprisonment was unjust.

In the 2018 elections, the so-called transfer of votes to candidate and former minister Fernando Haddad (PT) shocked those who doubted the influence of the former president. Also this year, according to Datafolha, Lula is the “electoral cape” in São Paulo with the greatest potential in local elections, with less rejection than Jair Bolsonaro (without party) and Governor João Doria (PSDB).

Caetés from Pernambuco does not hide his desire to return to Brazil with his caravans – the last one was in the south in 2018.

With “Energy of 30” Lula says he is an idea, more than a politician. And since spring cannot be stopped, its legacy lives on for those who dream of rebuilding “a land for all”.

STJ marks the trial on the anniversary

This Tuesday (27) is on the agenda of the Fifth Panel of the Supreme Court (STJ) to consider an appeal by ex-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the case of the Guarujá triplex (SP).

The lawyers of the ex-president have already asked the Federal Court of Justice (STF) to determine the withdrawal of the case from the agenda. The argument in support of Lula’s defense is that previous decisions by the STJ – such as disallowing appeals deemed legitimate under the law and the internal rules of the court – hampered the full exercise of Lula’s right of defense.

According to a report from Valor, the application is awaiting review by Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur for the Lava Jato trials at the Supreme Court. In April, the minister ordered the suspension of a virtual trial of Lula’s appeal in the STJ. The ex-president’s defense claimed they had not previously been notified of the calendar entry of the case. The examination of these embargoes in the fifth panel must take place via video conference.

