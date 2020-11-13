Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026

Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Luxury Vinyl Tiles Industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market. Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market Report covers the companies’ data, including Growth potential analysis, Executive Summary, Data sources, Industry segmentation, Porter’s analysis, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis, Industry pitfall and challenges, Industry impact forces, Competitive landscape

As moving to the next segment Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market report also evaluates the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Luxury Vinyl Tiles industry. The major vendors in the Luxury Vinyl Tiles market aggressively focused on enhancing their contributions to meet the business goal.

The report provides insights on the following sections:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market.

Product Development and Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R & D activities, and new product developments in the Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market.

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market.

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market.

Competitive Assessment and Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market.

Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles market is valued approximately USD 16.14 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 11.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) are originally known as â€œhot pressed tilesâ€ and made up of the several layers that are fused together under heat and pressure such as vinyl backing, vinyl core, print film layers and protective clear layers (wear layer). LVT replicate the look of the natural hard flooring such as wood and stone, without the maintenance and installation of expenses associated with it. Rising population & rapid urbanization, Rising in the number of renovation and remodeling activities and growing consumer interest towards interior decoration. Whereas, Volatile raw material prices and increasing environmental concern are the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. However, rising demand for the emerging economies and growing investment in the construction industry is a lucrative growth opportunity for the growth of market. As per Statista, the spending in construction sector by United states was USD 992 billion in 2018 and expected to grow till USD 1.53 trillion by 2022. Whereas, in public sector in 2016 the spending in construction sector was USD 292 billion and increased up to USD 302 billion in 2018. Also, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the real estate industry in India is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030 from USD 120 billion in 2017 and contributed to the 13% of the country’s GDP by 2025. Additionally, as per the Nanyang Technology University (Singapore) Japan spending in construction sector in 2015 was USD 2.78 trillion and grown up to USD 2.83 trillion till 2016. Thus, the rising construction & real estate sector and enhancement in the application on PVC flooring in construction industries is an opportunity for the global LVT market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mohawk Industries

Tarkett

Shaw industries group

LG Hausys

Forbo

Interface

Gerflor

Armstrong Flooring

Mannington Mills

The Dixie Group

The objective of Luxury Vinyl Tiles market is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The report on Luxury Vinyl Tiles market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market report

Chapter 1. Competitive Landscape

Company market share

Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market Competitive analysis of key market players

Competitive analysis of other prominent vendors

Chapter 2. Company Profiles

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product portfolio

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Chapter 3. Methodology & Scope

Methodology

Initial data exploration

Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market Statistical model and forecast

Industry insights and validation

Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market Scope

Definition

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 4. Executive Summary

Luxury Vinyl Tiles industry 360º synopsis – 2025

Luxury Vinyl Tiles Business trends

Region trends

Chapter 5. Luxury Vinyl Tiles industry Insights

Luxury Vinyl Tiles Industry segmentation

Industry landscape 2025

Industry Pitfalls and Challenges

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market Growth potential analysis

