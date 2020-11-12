Lyocell Fiber Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective, Top Technologies, Upcoming Strategies By 2023

Changing fashion trends in the recent years has been mainly driving the lyocell fiber market size. Developing technologies have led to the evolution of improved quality fibers and development of recyclable fibers, which further escalates the demand lyocell fiber products demand, subsequently propelling industry growth.

The environment friendly manufacturing process is one of the major factors that will propel the lyocell fiber market growth over the coming years. Chemicals used in the manufacturing process does not pose any environment threat as they are employed in minimal quantities. Favorable government regulations regarding the adoption of sustainable fibers for the textile industry will further drive lyocell fiber market by 2024.

Additionally, strong growth in the healthcare industry will also boost the lyocell fiber market. Growing awareness regarding the usage of sterilized products, along with increasing biodegradable fibers acceptance is driving industry growth. The anti-bacterial characteristics of the product make it highly suitable for usage in manufacturing surgical products, which will further complement the lyocell fiber market growth.

Despite numerous drivers, the lyocell fiber market may witness challenges from its high prices. When compared to its eco-friendly alternatives, the prices of lyocell fibers are too high, which may hinder the market growth.

The staple fibers are highly suitable for manufacturing thick fabric products such as carpets, blankets, coats, and rugs. The increasing demand for these commodities from the colder countries will propel industry growth by 2024. Additionally, the changing lifestyles and improving lifestyles of people in the developing nations are attributing to the demand for staple fibers.

The cross-linked fiber is nonbiodegradable due to its small fibrillation properties. Landfill, incineration, and composting are some of the methods to decompose this fiber. These fibers are majorly used in many filtering applications and give a silky texture than staple fiber. The applications of cross-linked fiber are majorly in the manufacture of woven fabric, knitwear, and jersey fabric.

Asia Pacific held the highest share in both revenue and volume and would grow with the similar trend over the forecast timeframe. Growing textiles industry, coupled with enhanced consumer living standards in this region are triggering the lyocell fiber market size. In 2016, the regional industry was more than USD 550 million and will grow at a rapid pace by 2024.

Key industry share contributors of lyocell fiber market are Acegreen Eco-Material Technology, Baoding Swan, Lenzing, China Populus, Qingdao Textiles Group, Chonbang, smartfiber, and Acelon Chemicals.

Lyocell Fiber market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of volume in kilo tons and revenue in USD million from 2013 to 2024