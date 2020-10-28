Macron announces a “stricter but adjusted” restriction for the whole of France – Executive Digest

French President Emanuel Macron spoke to the nation on television this Wednesday to announce the new and tougher restriction measures in light of the development of the Covid-19 pandemic in France.

France will therefore move this Friday in the direction of a “stricter, but adjusted restriction,” Macron underlined. Therefore, among the main measures, emphasis is placed on the prohibition of social events and conviviality among family members. However, schools, from elementary to higher education, are not closing and teleworking is mandatory.

“If the efforts made have been useful, clarity requires that we recognize that this is not enough. The virus is circulating in France at a rate that even the most pessimistic predictions cannot achieve. We didn’t predict it. Yesterday 527 of our compatriots died. Yesterday we counted almost 3,000 people in the intensive care unit, or more than half of the reception capacity, ”said the president.

“Our strategy was defined in the summer. It was about living with the virus and controlling its circulation, relying on our ability to test, alert and protect. We have been doing this since August. Did we do everything right? No, but we did everything we could. We could have gone faster at the beginning of the test. Like all of our neighbors, we are affected by the sudden acceleration of the epidemic, a virus that seems to be gaining strength as winter approaches. We are all in Europe, surprised by the development of the virus, ”he concluded.