Macron speaks to the country tomorrow and may announce a reconfiguration – Executive Digest

French President Emmanuel Macron will give a televised speech tomorrow, Wednesday, to announce measures to combat the progression of the new coronavirus pandemic, the presidency services announced today.

These measures can include a new limitation of the population.

Macron’s intervention will come after the minister’s Crisis Office held two meetings and his Prime Minister Jean Castex met today with party officials, mayors’ associations and social partners represented in parliament.

The head of government considered it “imperative” to take new measures less than two weeks after the introduction of a curfew for two-thirds of the population, which could not stop the spread of the contagion.

“We need to mobilize national representatives and the whole country,” Castex wrote on the social network Twitter, adding that he would go to the two chambers of parliament on Thursday to defend the plan to stop the spread of the virus.

According to various media, the Gallic executive is considering several hypotheses, under which a new demarcation of the population is gaining weight half a year after the experience of the country between March and May.

In the future it would be less strict and would keep schools and other important activities open.

Other options include those of a local detention center, some hard-hit departments, or simply hardening the curfew, an option that appears to be losing weight.

“We have to expect difficult decisions”, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin warned today, referring to the new restrictions in Italy, Spain and the Czech Republic.

The spread of the virus “is out of control”, estimated the infekiologist Gilles Pialoux from the television channel BFM-TV and explicitly called for a “reconfiguration of the country”.

Employers’ organizations have already warned of the risk that the economy will decline.

“If we completely reconfigure ourselves, as we did in March, we will sink the French economy and risk not recovering,” warned the president of the employers’ organization Medef, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux.

However, the government announced today that the retirement homes will be counting on rapid antigen testing for the next few days to reduce diagnosis time and prevent outbreaks of infection.

Minister Brigitte Bourguignon justified the novelty as it is a necessary mechanism for making quick diagnoses and “avoiding dangerous outbreaks in a second wave that is very strong”.