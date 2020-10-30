Madame Tussauds in Berlin “throws” Trump into the box – Executive Digest

The Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin put the figure of the former television star, who became Republican President Donald Trump this Friday, in a trash can. A move that can be seen as a wake-up call for those who will vote in the next presidential election, scheduled for next Tuesday.

“Today’s initiative has a symbolic character ahead of the US elections,” said the museum’s marketing director, Orkide Yalcindag, quoted by Reuters. “We here at Madame Tussauds Berlin removed the wax figure of Donald Trump as a preparatory measure,” he added.

The images, which have already traversed the world, show the wax figure of Trump in a huge dumpster under many garbage bags, to which campaign material such as the famous hats and posters “Make America Great Again” have been added for the constant comments on Twitter on ‘Fake News’ ‘.

Considering that Madame Tussauds’ portfolio also includes former US presidents, it means that regardless of the results, Trump and his estate are likely to return to the Berlin Museum’s premises soon.

In terms of elections, the President of the United States still seems to have a long way to go to win a second term in the White House. The presidential elections will take place next Tuesday. Unless a “serious mistake” is found in polls that have shown Biden’s clear advantage over Trump, a second term may not be an option.

According to a series of state polls released following the recent Trump-Biden debate, the chances of the president winning a second term now call for victory in key states.

In most swing states, where the two candidates have very similar support among voters, Joe Biden maintained stable – if not overwhelming – leadership over Trump until the last week of the election.

Some of the statewide poll averages have been tougher since the last debate, though Biden consistently stays ahead. In three live polls in Florida, all released this Thursday, Biden led Trump with 3-5 points.

In some of the potentially critical states like Pennsylvania, the polls would have to be wrong for Trump to win a significantly larger number – more than the mistake in 2016. The latest poll averages show a 5-point advantage for Biden.