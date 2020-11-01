Madeira registers first Covid-19-related death and eight new cases in the past 24 hours – Society

This Sunday Madeira recorded eight new positive cases and the first Covid-19 related death. 52 other situations were investigated, said the regional health authority.

“Today there are eight new positive cases to report, so that the Autonomous Region of Madeira has 455 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic,” announced the Institute of Health Administration (IASaúde).

In the daily epidemiological bulletin, the regional authority says that of the newly discovered cases, five are imported (four from Lisbon and Vale do Tejo and one from France) and three are transmitted locally.

In the same document, IASaúde reiterates the information known this morning, the registration of the “first death related to covid-29 in Madeira” of a 97-year-old woman residing in the municipality of Funchal who “had several comorbidities and since October 27th he was hospitalized in the multipurpose department of Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. “

To date, Madeira has been the only region in the country that has not recorded any pandemic-related deaths.

“A total of 52 new situations are currently being investigated by the health authorities, 23 from airport screening and 29 from contacts with positive cases or situations reported to the SRS24 line,” adds the institute in the same document.

IASaúde adds that one of the new cases confirmed today “is a contact from an imported case previously diagnosed in Madeira and prophylactically isolated for more than seven days”.

Two other cases “contacted a traveler from the northern region who tested positive after a short stay in Madeira” and an epidemiological investigation into these situations was initiated.

On the other hand, the epidemiological investigation of the case of a health professional from the Regional Health Service (SESARAM), confirmed on Saturday, “has so far identified the identification of seven contacts tested with covid-19 who are in prophylactic isolation”. .

Of these contacts, “four have already tested negative and three are waiting for results”.

In total, Madeira has “43 active cases, of which 147 are imported cases identified through surveillance activities at Madeira Airport and 25 cases of local transmission,” with 43 residents in the area and 129 visitors, according to IASaúde.

The regional authority ensures these patients are quarantined, 76 in isolation in a hotel and 95 in their own accommodation. One person is hospitalized in the multipurpose ward for Covid-19 at Funchal Hospital.

The institute points out that the number of recovered patients is now 282, two more than on Saturday.

So far, 1,915 suspected Covid-19 situations have been reported in Madeira, of which “1,460 have not been confirmed”.

In total, the authorities monitor 16,293 people using the MadeiraSafe application, of which 4,673 are “actively monitored”.

As of 5:30 p.m. today, 99,715 harvests for test travelers have been completed in Madeira’s ports and airports, and the SESARAM laboratory has processed a total of 152,480 samples.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused almost 1.2 million deaths and more than 46 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 2,544 people died from 144,341 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.