Mads Mikkelsen becomes the new Grindelwald

The Danish actor will replace his US colleague Johnny Depp. He also has experience with villain roles.

Los Angeles (AP) – Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen (55) follows Johnny Depp (57) as the villain in the “Fantastic Beasts” film series. Mikkelsen plays the role of wizard Gellert Grindelwald, as announced Wednesday by the Warner Bros. studio (local time).

The third part of the Harry Potter universe is currently being produced under the direction of David Yates in Leavesden, near London. Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller and Jude Law appear in front of the camera again.

Depp had announced his retirement from the film series in early November, Warner Bros previously asked him. Previously, Depp had lost a lawsuit against the tabloid “Sun”, which involved alleged domestic violence in the his marriage to actress Amber Heard.

Depp played the villain in the first two parts of the planned five-part film series – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016) and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (2018). The third film will be released in theaters in July 2022.

Mikkelsen knows dark characters well. In “Casino Royale” he played James Bond’s scarred opponent, in the American series “Hannibal”, the psychopath of the same name.