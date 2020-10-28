Maduro Accuses US and Europe of Attacking Refineries, Says Gas Has Been On For 20 Days – World

President Nicolás Maduro accused the US and Europe on Wednesday of attacking the Venezuelan refinery in Amuay “with a mighty weapon” and announced that Venezuela has only 20 days of gas reserves.

“Amuay was attacked with a long and powerful weapon and we are investigating. [Amuay é] one of the most important refineries in Venezuela. They wanted to cause an explosion and knocked down a turret that was thicker than a main battle tank, “he said.

President Nicolás Maduro spoke to international journalists at a conference in the Presidential Palace of Miraflores, Caracas, during which he unspecified the type of weapon used and referred further details to the Constituent Assembly-appointed Attorney General (made up only of supporters of the Constituent Assembly). Regime), Tarek William Saab.

“They wanted to start a fire in the refinery, they tore down a tower. Venezuela is facing situations of constant conspiracies. We have no opposition, we have a permanent consortium approved by the United States government with the complicity of several governments in Europe , funded and promoted, “he said. .

On the other hand, he stated that Venezuela had increased 30% of local gasoline production, but that the Venezuelan government “regulated” consumption because it had suffered “a very severe blow”.

“Venezuela has gas reserves for twenty days. We are working to extend that to thirty days. We are going back to production and another percentage is coming from different parts of the world,” he said.

According to Nicolás Maduro, “the United States worked for a year to hunt down the gasoline we imported, and in August they stole three million barrels,” he said, accusing opposition leader Juan Guaidó of promoting the theft.

On the other hand, he accused his Colombian counterpart Iván Duque again of having trained mercenaries for the invasion of Venezuela.

“We have presented evidence as in [Colômbia] Norte de Santander, Antioquia, La Guajira and Cali, there are four camps with a few thousand mercenaries, including Colombian paramilitaries, deserter mercenaries of Venezuelan origin and other captured criminals, “he said.

Nicolás Maduro denied claims by American politicians that Venezuela bought weapons from Iran, but admitted that it was a “good idea”.

“It seems like a very good idea. Iran can sell and we can buy. The moment we see the Iranian offer, I will make the decision and this military team will come to strengthen Venezuela’s defense capacity,” he said.

During the press conference, Nicolás Maduro confirmed his readiness to speak to the next US president.

“Win Trump or Biden, Latin Americans will have to struggle with our own efforts to move forward,” he said.

Today, ahead of the press conference, opposition MP Luís Stefanelli denounced that a leak had occurred in the Amuay refinery on Tuesday afternoon and said workers were “on high alert”.

In Venezuela there are frequent complaints from the population about difficulties in obtaining fuel. This situation is attributed to sabotage by the Venezuelan government, and the opposition says it is the result of incorrect guidelines, lack of investment and lack of maintenance.