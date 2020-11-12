Magnetic Sensor Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2020-2026

One of the most overlooked components of the electronics industry, the magnetic sensors- which are abundantly used in applications ranging from gear tooth sensing to magnetic resonance imaging systems, are currently witnessing a prolific demand spurt across various applications. This can be attributed to intense research and development works going on in the field. In a recent twist of events, researchers at Brown University declared developing a magnetic sensor which is not only sensitive but is also relatively low on noise and exhibits properties similar to that of Hall effect (anomalous Hall effect).

Backed by the National Science Foundation, the device could stand to be a part of magnetic immunoassay arrangement- a practice that makes use of magnetism to detect pathogens in fluid samples. Such initiatives are expected to propel the growth graph of magnetic sensor market over the span of 2020 to 2026.

Notable capabilities of magnetic sensors like wear-free and contactless measurements could drive its adoption in automotive applications. Growing concerns over vehicle safety have led to high emphasis on safer and effective driving solutions. For instance, German engineering & technology company, Robert Bosch has built the steering wheel sensor LWS3 specifically designed for the electronic stability program and plays a crucial role in preventing the vehicle from spinning.

The GMR technology based sensor offers features like precise angular measurements, larger working distances, 360° range and enhanced vehicle monitoring and performance. Rapid production of autonomous and electric vehicles could benefit the magnetic sensor market growth.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Magnetic Sensor Market. They are as follows:

Allegro Microsystems, Amphenol, ALPS ALPINE Co. Ltd, Analog Devices, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies, Magnetic Sensors Corporation, Melexis Corporation, Memsic Corporation, Microsemi Corporation, NVE Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, TDK Corporation, TE Connectivity Corporation, Texas Instruments

Strong presence of consumer electronic companies and large manufacturing industries might positively impact the Asia Pacific magnetic sensor market outlook. Countries like India and China contribute to a large portion of the global consumer electronic sector.

The demand for navigation components used in electronic products is immense across these region. Adoption of advanced sensors in advanced appliances like virtual reality and gaming headsets, gesture control devices may fuel regional market growth over the forthcoming years.

