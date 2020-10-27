Makeup Remover Market Size | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Makeup Remover market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Makeup Remover market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Global Makeup Remover Market is valued approximately at USD 1.94 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.86% over the forecast period 2020-2027. With the launch of new beauty products by cosmetic manufacturers, the world’s color cosmetics market is experiencing a major transition. This has given the growing use of cosmetics by multiple age groups a boost.

Over the past decade, the rising number of working women has grown. This has caused the use of numerous skins, mouth, and overall face makeup items. The theme of appearing beautiful, competent and charming couples with increasing spending has led the use of beauty products to concentrate on re-innovation by manufacturers. Premiumization and increased consumer penetration due to digitalization is another factor leading to the growth in cosmetics consumption during the forecast timeframe. The digital revolution is expected to push the cosmetic industry immensely, according to L’OrA(C)al, one of the major global cosmetics manufacturers, as e-commerce allows them enter markets that are not currently available. These variables are projected to improve the overall growth of skin care items, thus boosting the market for removal of makeup.

In addition, the demand for skin care products has witnessed growth, especially among the male population. Men would typically use concealer to conceal their blemishes or a makeup to enhance their skin tone, according to Garrett Munce, grooming director at GQ, U.S. Items like concealers include titanium di-oxide, which, if used excessively, helps to darken the skin in the long term. Therefore, for males too, skin care has become important. During the forecast period, this is expected to improve product demand. In addition, global manufacturers are focused on enhancing the use of cosmetics by opening make-up stores. In 2018, L’OrA(C)al partnered up with AS Watson Company, one of the leading health and beauty retailer companies, to launch a new makeup store in China. Similar stores are opened in multiple regions to allow consumers access to a range of make-up items and a premium make-up experience. These stores also provide in-store makeup artists for consultation. This is expected to boost off-line sales of cosmetics, which will boost demand growth over the projected period. However, makeup remover can cause irritation to the skin which may further restrain the market share over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

L’OrA(C)al Group

Johnsons & Johnsons

Bare Escentuals, Inc.

Shiseido

P&G

Unilever

EstA(C)e Lauder Companies Inc.

Urban Decay Cosmetics.

Bobbi Brown Professional Cosmetics, Inc.

Avon Products Inc.

LVMH

Kimberly-Clark

Beiersdorf

Revlon Group

The regional analysis of global Makeup Remover Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to the rapid urbanization, increasing population and awareness of various skin care products are driving the demand in this region. In addition, the rising influence of western culture, the urge to beautify the skin and the strengthened penetration of global players in countries such as China, Japan, India and Hong Kong are expected to fuel market growth. In addition, men in this area are becoming increasingly aware of their skin texture and are adopting skincare products, thereby affecting market development.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Clothes and Towelettes

Liquids

Pads

Cleansers

Other Types

By Sales Channel:

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade

Departmental Store

Drug Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Application:

Face

Lips

Eyes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

