Mammography Systems Market 2020 By Regional Trend & Growth Forecast To 2025

Mammography Systems Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

According to Breastcancer.org, at least one in eight women may develop an invasive form of breast cancer during their lifetime, indicating the need for mammography systems. Childbearing, hormone replacement therapy, genetic factors and increasing incidences of unhealthy lifestyles are some of the factors that may lead to breast cancer in women.

Adequate information and awareness regarding early detection of breast cancer along with the provision of free breast screening programs will foster global mammography systems market share over the coming years. An increase in disposable income among people has propelled the need for advanced, reliable and safe medical solutions.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2637

Innovations in mammography techniques such as the use of synthesized 2D technology and digital breast tomosynthesis that assists in reducing the recall rate and renders effective detection of cancer in breast tissues will encourage the customers to rely on advanced mammography mechanisms. Introduction of image processing solutions has helped in providing breast imaging solutions. In November 2018, Fujifilm launched a software and image processing enhancement for its novel product- ASPIRE Cristalle that focused on boosting clinical imaging solutions.

Surging developments in the field have led to a reduction in mortality rate, positively influencing mammography systems industry outlook. In 2018, Analog mammography systems market size registered revenues of more than USD 135 million. The technique utilizes a low dose of X-ray radiations and can detect changes in tissue up to the size of 1-2mm. Analog mammography’s are cost-effective, and the resultant images carry the ability to be converted into a digital format with the help of computed radiography and may be saved in the DICOM format.

Presence of cost-effective, safe, reliable and technologically advanced mammography systems will particularly be beneficial in underdeveloped economies. Clearer images as compared to screen film technology and enhanced outcomes are two vital factors steering the deployment of 2D mammography solutions across the globe. In the year 2018, 2D mammography systems accounted for approximately 70% of the total revenue share.

Reduction in the amount of radiation, high- quality imaging with improved positioning and lower time of exposure are the benefits linked with the use of 2D mammography solutions. Countries like Japan, U.S., and Canada among various others are increasingly implementing the use of prevailing technology in order to improve the treatment solutions of breast cancer. Moreover, 2D technology is increasingly being used in full-field mammography and breast tomosynthesis machines.

U.K. mammography systems industry is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% over 2019-2025. Proliferating cases of obesity and high consumption of alcohol and cigarettes will increase the chances of women developing breast cancer. U.K. has a unified mammography screening program and is focused on proper mammogram reading in order to eliminate cases of false-positive results.

Cancer Research U.K. estimates that more than 2 million women undergo breast screening annually in the region. The availability of advanced mammography machines will encourage women to undergo early detection screening.

Rise in the establishment of diagnostic imaging centers and clinics is supporting the industry dynamics. The use of mammography equipment in diagnostic centers across developing countries such as India is growing due to the developments in the number of imaging centers. Increasing purchasing power among people in India has expanded their capacities to spend on healthcare services.

Initiatives being undertaken by the governments and other private institutions to spread awareness regarding the need for early detection of breast cancer coupled with enhancements in the healthcare industry will complement global mammography systems market forecast. Constant product innovations and partnerships are measures being undertaken by the leading companies to gain competitive advantage for business expansion.

Solis Mammography- a Texas-based company had launched the SmartCurve technology, which is co-developed with Hologic, to advance the detection rate of breast cancer and relieve patients from any form of pain or discomfort during the treatment.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/mammography-systems-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Mammography Systems Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Analog systems

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

4.3. Full Field Digital mammography systems

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

4.4. Breast tomosynthesis systems

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Mammography Systems Market, By Technology

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Screen film

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.3. 2D mammography

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.4. 3D mammography

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)