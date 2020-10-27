Mammography Systems Market Technological Innovations And Future Opportunities 2025

U.K. mammography systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% over 2019-2025. Proliferating cases of obesity and high consumption of alcohol and cigarettes will increase the chances of women developing breast cancer. U.K. has a unified mammography screening program and is focused on proper mammogram reading in order to eliminate cases of false-positive results.

Analog mammography systems recorded significant market share of up to USD 135 million in 2018. The generated images can be digitally transformed with computed radiography and saved as DICOM formats. They require a low dose of X-ray radiations and are used to detect changes up to 1-2mm in size in tissues.

Higher product adoption across clinics and other healthcare facilities in underdeveloped countries can be accounted for their affordable and technologically advanced features. The other end-user segment in the mammography systems market inclusive of clinics and diagnostic imaging centers is likely to gain traction through 2025.

Innovations in mammography techniques such as the use of synthesized 2D technology and digital breast tomosynthesis that assists in reducing the recall rate and renders effective detection of cancer in breast tissues will encourage the customers to rely on advanced mammography mechanisms. Introduction of image processing solutions has helped in providing breast imaging solutions. In November 2018, Fujifilm launched a software and image processing enhancement for its novel product- ASPIRE Cristalle that focused on boosting clinical imaging solutions.

Initiatives being undertaken by the governments and other private institutions to spread awareness regarding the need for early detection of breast cancer coupled with enhancements in the healthcare industry will complement global mammography systems market forecast. Constant product innovations and partnerships are measures being undertaken by the leading companies to gain competitive advantage for business expansion.

Technological developments in mammography systems offer various growth opportunities for industrial expansion. For instance, Solis Mammography introduced SmartCurve technology, in a partnership with Hologic in 2018. The equipment provides improved detection rates of invasive breast cancer and offers to relieve patients during diagnosis. GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, and Korean C are some of the other major participants.

