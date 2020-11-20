Man, a strange animal

Free Press: Mr. Graffin, when you founded Bad Religion 40 years ago you were 16. Did punk help you cover up your teenage insecurities?

Greg Graffin: (laughs) I don’t think so. No matter what activities you do as a teenager, you always feel insecure. But for me this band was kind of a home. Thanks to Bad Religion, I have become a productive part of a larger community. And that made me feel good.

Were you crazy?

No, quite nervous, because I had moved with my family from Milwaukee to California when I was 11. I didn’t fit into the Southern California lifestyle of skating and surfing. I felt out of place for a long time.

When did the feeling change?

When I met other punks when I was 14. Punks were initially very atypical of Southern California because they were interested in art and music and immersed themselves in the nightlife. Curiously, skaters and surfers all later became punk rockers. I love watching it, but I’ve never really been on a surfboard.

Where could punk bands perform in the early 1980s?

The Ramones were very important at the time, which is why they could perform at the Hollywood Palladium. Most punk bands, however, played in their garages. There were hardly any clubs that allowed punk rockers to perform because their shows always led to outbursts of violence. Medicines were used. The police stopped many shows prematurely.

Where does this violence come from?

They were actually just small groups of certain scenes that wanted to cause trouble for another gang. Like in the movie “West Side Story”. They don’t even know why they are fighting.

How did it happen that you didn’t want to fight against others and instead wrote dark songs like “Fuck Armageddon … This Is Hell”?

Our view of the world was not dark, we were quite carefree and had a lot of fun together. But our guitarist Brett Gurewitz and I were fascinated by existentialism. This philosophical current inspired us to write such songs. No one would associate Southern California with Hell. For many, Los Angeles is the best place in the world. But we used a Hollywood photo for an album cover and printed on it: “How can it be worse than this?”

How did it go?

At first the songs barely played on the radio. But DJ Rodney Bingenheimer, who had a show on one of Los Angeles’ biggest stations, played punk, even from unknown bands like us. Soon he put our songs on regularly.

At the time, Hollywood was a neglected and crime-ridden area with strip clubs and liquor stores. A stimulating environment?

Hollywood wasn’t a place to watch your kids grow up, so perfect for teenagers like us. It was a good feeling to enter such dangerous terrain: drugs, prostitution, assaults, violence. The murders were reported regularly in the newspapers. You had to be careful.

While many punks cultivated an image of party animals, as an anthropology student you got hooked on science. As a punk, were you a nerd?

I don’t know why I’ve never been interested in drugs. My curiosity didn’t go so far that I wanted to know how to change one’s perception. I can broaden my horizon of experience in a different way. Since I was not religiously educated and Bible stories never mattered to me, I wanted to know where I came from. Where is the origin of all of us? This is how I got into evolutionary biology. I wanted to find out how scientists think about evolution.

In your homeland, many do not believe Darwin’s theory of evolution. Don’t you think it’s weird?

(laughs) I could list an infinite number of weird things that people believe in. Human beings are very strange animals, that’s for sure. Many Americans are not adequately educated on Darwin’s teachings in school: you can graduate from high school without ever having studied biology.

Did you take songwriting as seriously as your research from the start?

Yes. And I argue that both subjects were reinforcing each other. Mental work has kept my brain busy, thanks to the sciences my skills as a songwriter have also grown. And the fact that I was able to be so creative as a scientist has something to do with making music.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, then Scream drummer, gave you a tip: you have to go to Europe! What was it like to present the album “Against The Grain” in the GDR?

Anyone who lived in Berlin during the fall of the Wall probably sensed that the days of the GDR were numbered. When we played there, the wall was already porous. I got the impression that West Berlin punk bands formed a community with East Berlin ones. I was quite perplexed by the military division of the city. If we wanted to go to the eastern districts, we had to go through Checkpoint Charlie. No one who grew up in the United States had ever seen something so scary. When we got off the Belt bus at Checkpoint Charlie, we were observed very closely by a heavily armed soldier as another was rummaging through our equipment.

What was it like playing in the new federal states right after the fall of the Berlin Wall?

I am delighted that the East German experience continues for us to this day. We have since performed in Halle, Leipzig and Dresden. Even though the clubs were a bit tentative at first, they quickly got pretty good facilities. At our first shows in the east, you could feel that the audience had grown into an authoritarian state because it took people a while to go crazy.

Do you still feel a difference in mentality today?

I no longer see any difference in the behavior of the people who come to us. Old East Berliners at first looked at us crazy punks with skepticism, but we saw it in Bavaria too. We call it “The Bavarian Welcome” – when older people stare blankly and deadly serious: what business are you doing here? (laughs) While on tour, we took a few days’ vacation in Garmisch in a small guesthouse. They didn’t like us there. We were probably thought to be a gang of troublemakers.

Right?

We are always nice and have never taken hotel rooms apart. We prefer to sleep in the hotel. (oln)