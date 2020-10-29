Man accused of rape woman during party in the garage of Lisbon – Portugal

A 28-year-old man was accused by prosecutors of raping a 35-year-old woman on May 23 at an illegal garage party in Alta de Lisboa. This Thursday was announced.

“The accused has threatened the victim and forced his physical superiority into sexual relationships and thus undermined the sexual self-determination of the victim,” the allegation said.

The man is under house arrest. The investigation was carried out by the Lisbon PY.