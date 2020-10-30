Man arrested on suspicion of contacting the attacker at the basilica in Nice – Welt

French authorities have arrested a man suspected of having contacted the perpetrator of the attack who killed three people in a Catholic church in Nice, France on Thursday, according to a court source.

According to the source, the 47-year-old man is suspected of maintaining contact with the attacker and was taken into police custody Thursday evening.

The attacker is a 21-year-old Tunisian who came to France from Italy on October 9th. The detainee is suspected of having been in contact with him on the eve of the events, the court source said, confirming the information published by the Nice-Matin newspaper.